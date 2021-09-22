Quality One Launches New Cricket Wireless E-Commerce Storefront

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality One Wireless, a global leader in wireless distribution, has agreed to a new e-commerce relationship with Cricket Wireless that will offer an enhanced menu of affordable smart phones, wireless hotspots and accessories. These products will be available through a new Quality One consumer storefront website that is launching today at https://q1.cricketwireless.com.

Quality One Wireless and Cricket Wireless are offering an enhanced menu of affordable smart phones, wireless hotspots and accessories through a new Quality One consumer storefront website that is launching today - September 22, 2002 - at https://q1.cricketwireless.com.

Through its robust and flexible e-commerce platform, Quality One is fulfilling sales of dozens of North American wireless MVNO brands. Adding Cricket Wireless products to the platform is a natural extension which will now offer customers expanded choices of wireless brands for both new devices and SIMs for existing devices through Quality One's bring-your-own device program. Customers can activate one of Cricket's affordable wireless service plans right on the phone.

Given the booming trends of on-line shopping, more wireless customers are choosing the internet as a means of shopping for wireless devices and service plans from e-commerce providers. With this agreement, Quality One and Cricket Wireless will provide a one-stop shop purchasing experience, including handset financing programs, on Cricket's reliable, nationwide network.

"This exciting new e-commerce agreement will allow Quality One and Cricket Wireless to expand our existing relationship in a powerful way. By adding Cricket Wireless to the parallel lines of distribution that we already have in place, Quality One cements its commitment to deliver unparalleled levels of service as a diverse supplier," said John Chiorando, Chief Executive Officer for Q1.

"By bringing our lineup of products and services to Quality One, customers have even more options for how they make their wireless purchases," said Tiffany Baehman, Vice President, Sales and Distribution, Cricket Wireless. "At Cricket, we're always working to create a simple, intuitive experience for customers looking to buy affordable devices."

Availability

The new Quality One-powered Cricket Wireless store launches today, September 22, 2021 - at https://q1.cricketwireless.com.

For More Information

https://q1w.com/quality-one-and-cricket-wireless-launch-new-ecommerce-storefront/

https://q1.cricketwireless.com

About Q1

Q1, LLC (https://www.q1w.com) is a global leader in wireless distribution, providing complete solutions to mobile device manufacturers (OEM/ODM), US carriers, retailers, and consumers. Founded in 1993 by its predecessor, Quality One Wireless, LLC, and headquartered in Orlando, FL, Q1 is a minority-owned company. Unlike other wireless industry suppliers, Q1 manages the entire wireless device product life cycle from product development to channel distribution, warranty reverse logistics, repair and second life sales. Q1 has 200,000 square feet of facility space in Orlando, FL, offices in Parsippany, NJ, Atlanta, GA, plus two domestic call centers. Other services include customization for niche markets, IOT, M2M solutions, engineering, quality control, 3PL and 4PL logistics, supply chain management, handset insurance, and buy-back and trade-in programs. Q1 is also a certified Responsible Recycler (R2) OHSAS 18001. ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 Supplier.

Media Contact:

Mick Olinik

407.856.2669

[email protected]

SOURCE Quality One Wireless

Related Links

https://www.q1w.com

