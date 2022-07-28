Quality One Officially Acquires Veteran Telematics Firm Q-Matics, LLC

ORLANDO, Fla., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality One Wireless (Q1, LLC), a global leader in wireless distribution, fulfillment, product aggregation, device engineering, and forward & reverse logistics that serves all major Tier 1 wireless carriers as well as many Tier 2 carriers and major MVNOs, is excited to announce the complete acquisition of telematics service provider Q-Matics, LLC.

With a core belief that every mile matters, Q-Matics' turn key Fleet GPS™ tracking system is the backbone of its automated fleet management software, capturing the data needed to automate and manage fleets entirely remotely. Its system's easy to view Driver Reports and Downloadable data (which include statistics such as Driver Score, Drive time, Distance, Hard Braking, Excessive Acceleration, Cornering Speed, and Geofence Trip Idle) provide mechanisms to compare individual drivers against the fleet with pinpoint accuracy. Further, its Driver Score Command Center allows drivers to manage themselves and track their progress over time.

Quality One had been previously had a partial stake in Q-Matics for several years, but the development of the marketplace and the opportunity that it represents caused Quality One to make a bid to completely acquire the organization, and integrate it entirely into the rest of Q1's product and service offerings.

"The growth we've seen in the telematics and tracking industries over the course of the past few years, with specific emphasis on it increasing acceptance in not only fleet tracking capacities but in the consumer-driven applications that accelerated throughout the pandemic made the wholesale acquisition of Q-Matics extremely attractive to us," said Quality One Chief Executive Officer John Chiorando. "We are looking forward to truly expanding this business, and thread it in to everything we do here at Quality One".

Q-Matics President Peter Giasante agreed, saying "Telematics tracking and automation has been an exciting field for years now, but the pandemic just accelerated adoption of these technologies to a previously unheard-of level. Having Q-Matics fully join Quality One will do nothing but help us reach our current clientele and expand into more markets faster and with more quality".

While Q-Matics has been completely acquired by Quality One, it will continue to operate as its own entity.

ABOUT Q1

Q1, LLC (https://www.q1w.com) is a global leader in wireless distribution, providing complete solutions to mobile device manufacturers (OEM/ODM), US carriers, retailers, and consumers. Founded in 1993 by its predecessor, Quality One Wireless, LLC, and headquartered in Orlando, FL, Q1 is a minority-owned company. Unlike other wireless industry suppliers, Q1 manages the entire wireless device product life cycle from product development to channel distribution, warranty reverse logistics, repair and second life sales. Q1 has 200,000 square feet of facility space in Orlando, FL, offices in Parsippany, NJ, Atlanta, GA, plus two domestic call centers. Other services include customization for niche markets, IOT, M2M solutions, engineering, quality control, 3PL and 4PL logistics, supply chain management, handset insurance, and buy-back and trade-in programs. Q1 is also a certified Responsible Recycler (R2) OHSAS 18001. ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 Supplier.

ABOUT Q-MATICS

Q-Matics, LLC (https://www.q-matics.com) has been Telematics Service Provider for more than 10 years, serving the needs of large and small fleets with our own end-to-end solutions. For large or unique projects, we are a bespoke development shop with in-house engineers backed by decades of experience.

