Quality One to Handle all of SkyBell's Product Fulfillment, ECommerce, and Forward & Reverse Logistics in North America

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyBell Technologies (https://www.skybell.com), a leading developer in home automation, and Quality One Wireless (Q1, LLC), a global leader in wireless distribution, late last week announced their strategic partnership for Quality One to handle all of Skybell's fulfillment, ecommerce operations, and forward and reverse logistics in North America.

Quality One & SkyBell are excited to team together to showcase SkyBell's exciting and innovative product roadmap to Quality One's clientele. SkyBell is a perfect solution for so many people. Moms love how SkyBell helps them manage who's home and keep their infant babies asleep during naptime by turning off the indoor chime. Seniors and individuals with special needs love the convenience of answering the door without getting up. Even kids love the SkyBell, using it to say "hi" to their parents when they get home from school. The easy to use app let's you see who's at your door whether you're in the kitchen, at work or on the go!

SkyBell is a smart video doorbell that allows users to see, hear, and speak to the visitor at your door whether they are at home, at work, or on the go. It has been named "Best Video Doorbell" by CNET, PC Mag, Wirecutter and Entrepreneur Magazine. "With the increasing demand for smart home products that are user friendly and the innovation leading technology of SkyBell starting at the front door with the Skybell video doorbell, the need for best in class distribution and GTM is crucial. This partnership will ensure that our products and platform will be delivered and supported with world class service," said Ronald G. Garriques, Chief Executive Officer of SkyBell. "Skybell brings with it an extensive and unique IP portfolio in the Smart Home Category and beyond. SkyBell's innovative technology will bring great value to our B2C clients as well as our B2C channel partners, and Q1 is excited to collaborate with SkyBell in showcasing their exciting and innovative roadmap to our clientele," said John Chiorando, President of Quality One.

SkyBell is now available at major retailers such as Best Buy, as well as SkyBell.com

About Q1

Q1, LLC (https://www.q1w.com) is a global leader in wireless distribution, providing complete solutions to mobile device manufacturers (OEM/ODM), US carriers, retailers and consumers. Founded in 1993 by its predecessor, Quality One Wireless, LLC, and headquartered in Orlando, FL, Q1 is a minority-owned company. Q1 has 200,000 square feet of facility space in Orlando, FL, offices in Parsippany, NJ, Atlanta, GA, plus two domestic call centers. Other services include customization for niche markets, IOT, M2M solutions, engineering, quality control, 3PL and 4PL logistics, supply chain management, handset insurance, and buy-back and trade-in programs. Q1 is also a certified Responsible Recycler (R2) OHSAS 18001. ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 Supplier.

About SkyBell Technologies, Inc.

SkyBell Technologies, Inc. (https://www.skybell.com) was founded with the mission to improve our everyday lives by creating simple and useful products for the smart home, starting with the front door. SkyBell is quickly becoming a leading developer in home automation, and is made in the USA.

