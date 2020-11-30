Quality One to Support all North American Forward & Reverse Logistics Services for Whoop International

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whoop International (https://www.whoopinternational.com), a Dutch-based OEM of Mobile and Data devices, and Quality One Wireless (Q1, LLC), a global leader in wireless distribution, earlier this month announced their strategic partnership for Quality One to handle all of Whoop's North American forward and reverse logistics.

Q1, LLC will be handling all forward and reverse logistics in North America for Whoop International, a provider of built-to-order high end mobile devices, including smartphones, ruggedized equipment, and IOT devices.

Whoop specializes in built-to-order high end mobile devices, including smartphones, ruggedized equipment, and IOT devices - all of which can be custom branded. With offices in Europe, Hong Kong, China, Whoop has recently opened their US office in Frisco, Texas to directly serve tier one and tier two carriers in the North American market.

"As we continue to penetrate the North American market, it's crucial that our devices are able to be fulfilled and supported with world class service. With their decades-long history of exceptional service to major tier 1 and tier 2 players in the wireless industry, we are thrilled to form this partnership with Quality One to better position our products and get them out to the market at large," said Eric Schouten, Chief Executive Officer of Whoop International. "Whoop's products are truly unique and innovative, and we are excited to be working with them to assist in the distribution and return management of these devices," said Victor Anez, Vice-President of Operations at Quality One.

Availability Whoop devices are now available at selected retail outlets, or on whoopinternational.com

For more information, visit:

https://q1w.com/q1-to-support-all-north-american-forward-reverse-logistics-services-for-whoop-international/

ABOUT Q1

Q1, LLC (https://www.q1w.com) is a global leader in wireless distribution, providing complete solutions to mobile device manufacturers (OEM/ODM), US carriers, retailers and consumers. Founded in 1993 by its predecessor, Quality One Wireless, LLC, and headquartered in Orlando, FL, Q1 is a minority-owned company. Unlike other wireless industry suppliers, Q1 manages the entire wireless device product life cycle from product development to channel distribution, warranty reverse logistics, repair and second life sales. Q1 has 200,000 square feet of facility space in Orlando, FL, offices in Parsippany, NJ, Atlanta, GA, plus two domestic call centers. Other services include customization for niche markets, IOT, M2M solutions, engineering, quality control, 3PL and 4PL logistics, supply chain management, handset insurance, and buy-back and trade-in programs. Q1 is also a certified Responsible Recycler (R2) OHSAS 18001. ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 Supplier.

ABOUT WHOOP INTERNATIONAL

WHOOP (https://www.whoopinternational.com) is a Dutch company based in Amsterdam that specializes in mobile devices. Whoop's mission is to dominate the mobility space, accomplishing this through best-in-class devices, including technology, pricing, service and unparalleled attention to detail. For retailers, this means losing the dependency on operators and the high risk that comes with the required funding upfront. SIM lock free phones bring immediate turnover with low risk. For consumers this means the ability to pick a phone with the specs they want, without being forced to accept an expensive bundle or long-lasting subscription.

Contact:

Mick Olinik

4078562669

[email protected]

SOURCE Quality One Wireless