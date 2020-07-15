Quality One Wireless Again Awarded the Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification

ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Late last week, Quality One Wireless (Q1, LLC), a global leader in wireless distribution based in Orlando, Florida, was once again awarded the Women Business Enterprise Certification (WBE).

Companies that are eligible to be WBE certified must be for-profit companies who are at least 51% owned by a woman or a group of women and whose governing board his controlled by a woman.

Claudia Chiorando, Chairwoman of the Quality One's Board of Directors

Helmed by Columbian-American Claudia Chiorando, Chairwoman of the company's Board of Directors, Quality One has seen continued forward growth and momentum throughout her tenure, including during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Further, Quality One has made and successfully kept a commitment to keep every single one of its employees gainfully employed throughout the pandemic while supporting area families and businesses with the development of a full PPE sales and distribution line called GetSafetyGear.com.

"We are grateful to once again receive this crucial designation, and look forward to continuing to serve our customers and their communities to the very best of our abilities," said Claudia Chiorando, Chairwoman of the Board of Q1.

About Q1

Q1, LLC (https://www.q1w.com) is a global leader in wireless distribution, providing complete solutions to mobile device manufacturers (OEM/ODM), US carriers, retailers and consumers. Founded in 1993 by its predecessor, Quality One Wireless, LLC, and headquartered in Orlando, FL, Q1 is a minority-owned company. Unlike other wireless industry suppliers, Q1 manages the entire wireless device product life cycle from product development to channel distribution, warranty reverse logistics, repair and second life sales. Q1 has 200,000 square feet of facility space in Orlando, FL, offices in Parsippany, NJ, Atlanta, GA, plus two domestic call centers. Other services include customization for niche markets, IOT, M2M solutions, engineering, quality control, 3PL and 4PL logistics, supply chain management, handset insurance, and buy-back and trade-in programs. Q1 is also a certified Responsible Recycler (R2) OHSAS 18001. ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 Supplier.

