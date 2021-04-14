Quality One Wireless Among First in Florida to Bring Free COVID Vaccines On-Site For Employees & Families

ORLANDO, Fla., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday April 13th, Orlando-based Quality One Wireless (Q1, LLC) became one of the first companies in the state of Florida to bring free COVID vaccines on-site for both employees and families.

Both insured and uninsured employees and their family members received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the facility in Orlando, and were able to do so without suffering the hardship of missing any time at work. The second round of Moderna vaccine will be administered on-site at Q1 on Tuesday, May 4th.

Christy Doyle, the Chief Human Resource Officer at Quality One Wireless, receives the first dose of the Moderna mRNA COVID vaccine at Q1's Orlando facility on Tuesday, April 13th. Q1 brought vaccines directly on-site via The Walk On Clinic, a private company that uses solar mobile units to provide convenient healthcare solutions at the workplace.

While employers are able to mandate vaccine policies with exemptions for medical and religious reasons, Quality One Wireless chose to maintain a voluntary vaccination policy.

Proud to be one of the first companies in Orlando to bring vaccines on-site to the workplace, Q1's Chief Human Resource Officer Christy Doyle said, "There is nothing more important than the health and well-being of our employees. We have maintained a commitment to keep every single Q1 employee gainfully employed through this crisis and we see these On-Site Vaccinations as another way to ensure our employees are being taken care of to the best of our ability."

The CDC is encouraging employers to make on-site vaccination programs part of their Wellness Initiatives, as it reduces absences due to illness, reduces time missed from work to get vaccinated, improves productivity, and increases employee morale.

For more information, see:

https://q1w.com/q1-brings-free-covid-vaccines-on-site-for-employees-families/

ABOUT Q1

Q1, LLC (https://www.q1w.com) is a global leader in wireless distribution, providing complete solutions to mobile device manufacturers (OEM/ODM), US carriers, retailers, and consumers. Founded in 1993 by its predecessor, Quality One Wireless, LLC, and headquartered in Orlando, FL, Q1 is a minority-owned company. Unlike other wireless industry suppliers, Q1 manages the entire wireless device product life cycle from product development to channel distribution, warranty reverse logistics, repair and second life sales. Q1 has 200,000 square feet of facility space in Orlando, FL, offices in Parsippany, NJ, Atlanta, GA, plus two domestic call centers. Other services include customization for niche markets, IOT, M2M solutions, engineering, quality control, 3PL and 4PL logistics, supply chain management, handset insurance, and buy-back and trade-in programs. Q1 is also a certified Responsible Recycler (R2) OHSAS 18001. ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 Supplier.

