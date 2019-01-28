Quality One Wireless and Coolpad Americas Announce Fulfillment Partnership for Dyno Smartwatch

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coolpad Americas (https://www.coolpad.us/), a global consumer electronics company, and Quality One Wireless (Q1, LLC), a global leader in wireless distribution, today announced their strategic partnership and availability of the Coolpad Dyno Smartwatch on January 28, 2019.

Coolpad Dyno Smartwatch

Specifically designed to connect parents to children while being secure, sturdy and simple to use, the colorful Dyno — the first in a series of family-oriented connected products to come from Coolpad — offers 4G LTE connectivity, an intuitive user interface, an SOS button for quickly contacting parents, and kid-proof protection against dust and water. Paired with an easy-to-use companion app, the smartwatch allows parents to quickly locate their children, set "safe zones" with virtual perimeter alerts, and communicate via voice and text messages.

"Coolpad Americas chose Q1 as a fulfillment partner for Q1's valued e-commerce management and logistical support," said Casey Ryan, CEO, Coolpad Americas. Q1 can create a customized website and mobile store (typically in less than 30 days), managing the entire e-commerce ecosystem including inventory, checkout, customer support, forward and reverse logistics. Additionally, Q1 offers partners payment processing, including device financing with no risk of chargebacks, custom SEO and banner ad creation, electronic data integration (EDI) order processing, status and serial number tracking, real-time order processing traceability, customizable sales reporting, and access to two domestic call centers offering a variety of programs including ASC warranty, consumer returns, and troubleshooting. "We are excited to join together with Coolpad Americas for the sale of the Dyno Smartwatch, and we are proud to support its online store and shipment to customers," said Victor Anez, VP of Operations for Q1.

Pricing and Availability

Dyno Smartwatch will be available for purchase on January 28 for $149 at www.dynokids.com. Orders will begin shipping by the beginning of February, through Q1, direct to customers who have ordered.

About Q1

Q1, LLC is a global leader in wireless distribution, providing complete solutions to mobile device manufacturers (OEM/ODM), US carriers, retailers and consumers. Founded in 1993 by its predecessor, Quality One Wireless, LLC, and headquartered in Orlando, FL, Q1 is a minority-owned company. Unlike other wireless industry suppliers, Q1 manages the entire wireless device product life cycle from product development to channel distribution, warranty reverse logistics, repair and second life sales. Q1 has 200,000 square feet of facility space in Orlando, FL, offices in Parsippany, NJ, Atlanta, GA, plus two domestic call centers. Other services include customization for niche markets, IOT, M2M solutions, engineering, quality control, 3PL and 4PL logistics, supply chain management, handset insurance, and buy-back and trade-in programs. Q1 is also a certified Responsible Recycler (R2) OHSAS 18001. ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 Supplier.

About Coolpad

Coolpad Americas is a top consumer electronics company that has built strategic partnerships with key wireless carriers and retailers. Headquartered in Frisco, Texas and operating in the U.S. market since 2012, Coolpad has embarked on a bold mission to become the number one provider of family technology. Coolpad develops world-class consumer electronics that are inspired by innovation, purpose, and family. To learn more about Coolpad, please visit www.coolpad.us.

