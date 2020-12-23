ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, Orlando-based Quality One Wireless, a global leader in wireless distribution based in Orlando, Florida, continued their tradition of partnering with Central Florida's top-rated morning radio show host Johnny Magic, and his Baby DJ Christmas Fund & Toy Warehouse program. Baby DJ allows area children from economically disadvantaged families to retain the magic of Christmas by collecting toys and distributing them to children in families that otherwise would not have a Christmas.

Quality One Wireless, B.C. Rich Guitars, and Once Upon A Coconut team up with Baby DJ & Johnny Magic to donate over $50,000 in Christmas presents to Central Florida families in need.

The unique challenges of 2020 have made this year a particularly trying one for many families, and as such the employees of Quality One donated over $50,000 of goods including bicycles, toys, Nintendo Switch consoles, and educational games. Participating companies B.C. Rich Guitars (https://bcrich.com) and Once Upon a Coconut (https://onceuponacoconut.com) coconut water also donated 10 electric guitars as well as several cases of coconut water.

"Without the incredibly generous donation made by the beautiful people at Quality One, we simply would not have had the ability to answer all of the letters that were sent to us this year and help all of our families," said "Johnny Magic," founder of Baby DJ. "Additionally, one of the guitars that was donated by B.C. Rich literally brought one father to tears as he was able to fulfill a dream by giving it to his son for Christmas."

President of Q1, John Chiorando, added, "There's nothing more important to us at Quality One than treating everyone we encounter with love, respect, empathy, and gratitude. Especially in a year like this one, we felt compelled to show up for our local community through the Baby DJ Christmas Fund & Toy Warehouse program like we never have before. It feels great, and it is nothing short of an honor to serve."

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit Q1's post on this at https://q1w.com/quality-one-donates-over-50000-of-christmas-presents-to-central-florida-families-in-need/

Visit babydj.org, or find them on Instagram at @babydjinc

ABOUT Q1

Q1, LLC (https://www.q1w.com) is a global leader in wireless distribution, providing complete solutions to mobile device manufacturers (OEM/ODM), US carriers, retailers, and consumers. Q1 is a minority-owned company. Unlike other wireless industry suppliers, Q1 manages the entire wireless device product life cycle from product development to channel distribution, warranty reverse logistics, repair and second life sales. Q1 has 200,000 square feet of facility space in Orlando, FL, offices in Parsippany, NJ, Atlanta, GA, plus two domestic call centers.

ABOUT BABY DJ

Baby DJ, Inc. (https://www.babydj.org), together with our invaluable community partners, strives to improve the quality of life for those in need throughout Central Florida. Through the delivery of exceptional assistance programs for individuals and families in need, as well as through financial support provided to the charities, churches, and schools that enhance the opportunities available for those of socioeconomic disadvantage, Baby DJ strives to unite Central Florida in an effort to make our community a world class place for families to live, learn, work, and succeed.

Media Contact:

Mick Olinik

407-856-2669

[email protected]

SOURCE Quality One Wireless