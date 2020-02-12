Quality One Wireless Celebrates Its 10th Year Fighting for Down Syndrome Awareness and Inclusion in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando-based Quality One Wireless (Q1, LLC), a global leader in wireless distribution, is excited to be celebrating its 10th year in supporting the Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida by participating in the organization's "Bowl-A-Thon Tournament of Champions".

This Sunday, February 16th, Quality One will be fielding two teams that are individually competing to raise money in support of Down Syndrome awareness and inclusion in Central Florida.

The Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida's 2020 "Tournament of Champions Bowl-a-Thon" will take place this Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1:30pm - 4:00pm at Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center at 10749 East Colonial Drive in Orlando, Florida. Quality One Wireless is proud to be celebrating it's 10th year in supporting the Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida by raising money and participating in the organization's "Bowl-A-Thon Tournament of Champions".

A primarily volunteer-run organization with no physical overhead, Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida awarded over $150,000 in scholarships in 2019, and fully funded a variety of programs designed to create support the inclusion of Down Syndrome affected individuals and families, including:

College & Career Prep Program: Held in conjunction with the UCF College of Education

iCan! Work: A work program which helps our members have meaningful, paid on-the-job-training

iCan! Bike: Bike camp for 40 individuals with various abilities

iCan! Learn: A research-based program teaching effective learning strategies

iCan! Communicate: A comprehensive language program using an iPad as an augmentative tool

Partners in Education: Provides training and resources specifically geared toward educational excellence for individuals with Down syndrome

"We are THRILLED to continue our relationship with the Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida, and do whatever we can to raise money to support these integral programs inside of our community," said John Chiorando, President of Q1. "The efforts of organizations like Quality One are invaluable to our efforts, and we couldn't appreciate their support more" continued Camille Gardiner, Co-Founder of the Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida.

How You Can Participate

Donate here to join Q1 in supporting inclusion for Down syndrome afflicted families: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/team/854832/

For more information, see https://q1w.com/quality-one-celebrates-its-10th-year-fighting-for-down-syndrome-awareness-and-inclusion-in-central-florida/

ABOUT Q1

Q1, LLC (https://www.q1w.com) is a global leader in wireless distribution, providing complete solutions to mobile device manufacturers (OEM/ODM), US carriers, retailers and consumers. Founded in 1993 by its predecessor, Quality One Wireless, LLC, and headquartered in Orlando, FL, Q1 is a minority-owned company. Q1 has 200,000 square feet of facility space in Orlando, FL, offices in Parsippany, NJ, Atlanta, GA, plus two domestic call centers. Q1 is also a certified Responsible Recycler (R2) OHSAS 18001. ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 Supplier.

ABOUT DOWN SYNDROME FOUNDATION OF FLORIDA

The Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida (http://www.dsfflorida.org/) is a non-profit organization focused on promoting inclusion, understanding and acceptance by expanding opportunities for individuals, families and communities touched by Down syndrome.

