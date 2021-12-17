Quality One Wireless Donates Over $80k Worth of Toys to Johnny Magic's Baby DJ Program with the Help of WWE Star Mojo Rawley

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this week, Orlando-based Quality One Wireless, a global leader in wireless distribution, fulfillment, product aggregation, device engineering, and forward & reverse logistics that serves all major Tier 1 wireless carriers as well as many Tier 2 carriers and major MVNOs once again continued their tradition of partnering with Central Florida's top-rated morning radio show host Johnny Magic, and his Baby DJ Christmas Fund & Toy Warehouse program - this time donating over $80,000 worth of toys and good to the program… and bringing WWE's Mojo Rawley into the mix as a surprise guest in the process.

Mojo joined Quality One Wireless at a Target in Orlando to donate over $80,000 in toys to support those in need The employees of Quality One Wireless with WWE star Mojo Rawley, filling up two 26' box trucks worth of toys, bikes and goods for disadvantaged families in the Central Florida area.

Said Mojo on his TMZ segment on Wednesday, December 15th, "I was at the Buccaneers game on Sunday and I was sitting there with my buddy John Chiorando. He was telling me about how every year he and his company Quality One Wireless do a big shopping spree for kids for toys for the holidays season, and I told him man you have got to tag me in on this. So I showed up at and they had probably 20 staff members there with carts waiting for us. They closed off 20 registers just for us, so we filled up well over 100 shopping carts. It was well over $80,000 (of toys) - I think that's when they gave up on receipt - it got too long... it probably spanned the width of the entire Target!"

Baby DJ allows area children from economically disadvantaged families to retain the magic of Christmas by collecting toys and distributing them to children in families that otherwise would not have a Christmas.

"All the time, people want to thank us for what we are doing with the Baby DJ program, but it's good people like John and Quality One Wireless's employees, customers and volunteers who could be doing anything else, but decide to come and help us get our warehouse ready to help some families that make it happen. All I can do is say thank you for those families - Those Moms and Dads who are waking up thinking their kids are not going to get anything for Christmas (but they do anyway), and then not knowing where those toys came. They came from John Chiorando, Quality One Wireless, and Quality One's customers," said DJ Johnny during a live, on-air radio interview earlier that day.

Said John Chiorando, "Quality One has been doing this for a really long time with Baby DJ. Everybody comes in and they donate their treasure, whether it be their money or their time (or both), and it's a beautiful thing. It not only helps some kids out - because obviously that is what this is all about - but I've been a parent who didn't have a lot of money and knew the stress of Christmas. So for all of the Moms and Dads out there experiencing this, I hope we are able to make at least one or two days this year a little bit easier."

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit Q1's post on this at https://q1w.com/quality-one-donates-over-80k-worth-of-toys-to-baby-dj-with-the-help-of-wwe-star-mojo-rawley/

Visit babydj.org, or find them on Instagram at @babydjinc

ABOUT Q1

Q1, LLC (https://www.q1w.com) is a global leader in wireless distribution, providing complete solutions to mobile device manufacturers (OEM/ODM), US carriers, retailers, and consumers. Founded in 1993 by its predecessor, Quality One Wireless, LLC, and headquartered in Orlando, FL, Q1 is a minority-owned company. Unlike other wireless industry suppliers, Q1 manages the entire wireless device product life cycle from product development to channel distribution, warranty reverse logistics, repair and second life sales. Q1 has 200,000 square feet of facility space in Orlando, FL, offices in Parsippany, NJ, Atlanta, GA, plus two domestic call centers. Other services include customization for niche markets, IOT, M2M solutions, engineering, quality control, 3PL and 4PL logistics, supply chain management, handset insurance, and buy-back and trade-in programs. Q1 is also a certified Responsible Recycler (R2) OHSAS 18001. ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 Supplier.

ABOUT BABY DJ

Baby DJ, Inc. (https://www.babydj.org), together with our invaluable community partners, strives to improve the quality of life for those in need throughout Central Florida. Through the delivery of exceptional assistance programs for individuals and families in need, as well as through financial support provided to the charities, churches, and schools that enhance the opportunities available for those of socioeconomic disadvantage, Baby DJ strives to unite Central Florida in an effort to make our community a world class place for families to live, learn, work, and succeed.

