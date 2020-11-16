Quality One Wireless Named Winner of The Orlando Sentinel's Top Workplaces Award in Orlando & Central Florida for 2020

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando-based Quality One Wireless (Q1, LLC), a global leader in wireless distribution serving tier 1 wireless carriers AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, as well as tier two wireless carriers such as Mint Mobile, Tracfone, and Cricket, is thrilled to announce that it has been named amongst the winners of The Orlando Sentinel's 2020 Top Workplaces Award for Orlando and Central Florida.

Quality One was amongst the select companies chosen for the prestigious award, as determined through employee surveys conducted by a third-party organization, Energage. The surveys measured qualities such as company leadership, communication, career growth, working environment, managerial skills, wages, and benefits.

"It's humbling to be recognized by The Orlando Sentinel in this way, because there's truly nothing more important to us than the people who work here, whom we very much consider family," said Christy Doyle, Vice President of Human Resources at Quality One. "I'm so grateful that Quality One has been honored as a Top Workplace in Orlando and the Central Florida area. It lets me know that our employees feel the same way about our company that I do," continued Ms. Doyle.

Written directly into Quality One's Statement of Purpose is to "remain the PREMIER place to work by providing a workplace environment that transcends the paycheck! We pride ourselves on being contributing members of society and a benchmark for corporate philanthropy." In that vein, Quality One invests in the community as well by supporting local organizations such as the Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida, the Johnny Damon Foundation, and XL 106.7 FM's "Johnny Magic's" Baby DJ Christmas Toy Program, amongst others.

Further, Quality One is proud that they have successfully maintained a commitment to keep every single one of its employees gainfully employed throughout the COVID-19 crisis… a commitment that they intend to keep through the duration of the pandemic.

ABOUT Q1

Q1, LLC (https://www.q1w.com) is a global leader in wireless distribution, providing complete solutions to mobile device manufacturers (OEM/ODM), US carriers, retailers, and consumers. Founded in 1993 by its predecessor, Quality One Wireless, LLC, and headquartered in Orlando, FL, Q1 is a minority-owned company. Unlike other wireless industry suppliers, Q1 manages the entire wireless device product life cycle from product development to channel distribution, warranty reverse logistics, repair and second life sales. Q1 has 200,000 square feet of facility space in Orlando, FL, offices in Parsippany, NJ, Atlanta, GA, plus two domestic call centers. Other services include customization for niche markets, IOT, M2M solutions, engineering, quality control, 3PL and 4PL logistics, supply chain management, handset insurance, and buy-back and trade-in programs. Q1 is also a certified Responsible Recycler (R2) OHSAS 18001. ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 Supplier.

