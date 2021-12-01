Quality One Wireless Names Casey Ryan as Chief Technical Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality One Wireless (Q1, LLC), a global leader in wireless distribution, fulfillment, product aggregation, device engineering, and forward & reverse logistics that serves all major Tier 1 wireless carriers as well as many Tier 2 carriers and major MVNOs, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Casey Ryan to the role of Chief Technology Officer.

Casey Ryan has spent over 20 years in the wireless industry bringing innovative and market-changing mobile devices to market with Tier 1 & 2 Carriers, MVNOs, OEMs, and ODMs. He has held Executive Product and Technology Leadership roles at companies such as Sprint, Samsung, TCL, Coolpad, and Magic Leap, and has a proven track record of fostering strong relationships with key industry partners by prioritizing teamwork, transparent communication, and creativity.

As Quality One's CTO, Ryan will be tasked with driving all technology partnerships, enabling new capabilities that strengthen existing business lines, and identifying new product category expansion opportunities. He will also be responsible for overall supplier management and sourcing new partners, products, and technologies. Ryan will expedite Quality One's advancement into 5G not only in the mobile device space, but also laterally into both IoT and M2M verticals. Further, Ryan will oversee all product and technology development and advancement of the company utilizing a three to five year roadmap.

"I'm grateful for this amazing opportunity to guide the product and technology initiatives and advancements of an organization as strong and versatile as Quality One. I look forward to working closely with all of our partners as we continue to bring new and innovative technology solutions to market. Finding creative ways to compliment Quality One's best-in-class service offerings with new advanced technology solutions is what excites me most about this new role," said Ryan.

Filling Ryan's previous role as SVP, Product and Sales responsible for T-Mobile and Dish business is Jeff Harper, an industry veteran of more than 25 years. Harper ran the T-Mobile handset portfolio from 2004 to 2011, and has since filled various sales leadership roles at bellwether companies including Nokia and Motorola.

Q1, LLC (https://www.q1w.com) is a global leader in wireless distribution, providing complete solutions to mobile device manufacturers (OEM/ODM), US carriers, retailers, and consumers. Founded in 1993 by its predecessor, Quality One Wireless, LLC, and headquartered in Orlando, FL, Q1 is a minority-owned company. Unlike other wireless industry suppliers, Q1 manages the entire wireless device product life cycle from product development to channel distribution, warranty reverse logistics, repair and second life sales.

