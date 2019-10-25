Quality One Wireless Opens New Distribution Facility in Orlando, Florida and Unveils Q1W.com

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality One Wireless (Q1, LLC), a global leader in wireless distribution serving all four major Tier 1 carriers and many Tier 2 and MVNOs, is excited to announce the opening of its brand new facility in Orlando, Florida.

Located at 7651 Southland Blvd in Orlando, Florida, Quality One's new 120,000 square foot temperature-controlled warehouse is a UL3 security designated facility, and ensures our continued ability to provide warehousing, staging, and repair operations with confidence and certainty for decades to come. It also features state-of-the-art offices, conference rooms, and training centers to support continued growth.

"Quality One's new flagship facility in Orlando provides a foundation to make significant leaps forward in the level of service that we can offer to our valued partners like Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile as we continue to support their fulfillment efforts moving forward in the 21st Century," said Victor Anez, VP of Operations for Quality One.

Q1W.com

Accompanying the new state-of-the-art facility, Quality One is also thrilled to announce a brand new website located at https://www.q1w.com .

Amongst the features on the new site is a directory of many of the devices that Quality One has assisted in bringing to market in North America. "The Launched Devices component of our site is of huge value to companies seeking to introduce devices into the North American marketplace by integrating their products directly into our RFPs out to the carriers, because they can see the wide range of technologies that we are fluent in," said John Chiorando, President of Quality One.

Additional Information

Quality One's Launched Devices: https://q1w.com/launched-devices/

Learn more about Q1's new facility here: https://q1w.com/quality-one-wireless-opens-new-distribution-facility-orlando-florida/

About Q1

Q1, LLC ( https://www.q1w.com ) is a global leader in wireless distribution, providing complete solutions to mobile device manufacturers (OEM/ODM), US carriers, retailers and consumers. Founded in 1993 by its predecessor, Quality One Wireless, LLC, and headquartered in Orlando, FL, Q1 is a minority-owned company. Unlike other wireless industry suppliers, Q1 manages the entire wireless device product life cycle from product development to channel distribution, warranty reverse logistics, repair and second life sales. Q1 has 200,000 square feet of facility space in Orlando, FL, offices in Parsippany, NJ, Atlanta, GA, plus two domestic call centers. Q1 is also a certified Responsible Recycler (R2) OHSAS 18001. ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 Supplier.

