Quality Packaging Specialists Int'l (QPSI), one of the largest, privately owned contract packaging companies in the USA, announces strategic alliance with Supply Chain Wizard to kick-start digital factory transformation

This alliance was designed to create an industry success story by building digital capabilities which provide sustainable value for customers through data-driven decision making, improved technologies and overall increased efficiency and productivity.

Primarily serving Fortune 500 companies, QPSI has the broader vision of bringing first class design-to-distribution competencies to the pharma and consumer goods industries, and providing high ROI solutions to its customers. Partnering with Supply Chain Wizard equips QPSI with the latest and most effective IoT technology solutions, including a fully integrated Digital Factory suite of solutions (OEE Tracker, Scheduler and Digital Logbook for primary and secondary packaging operations) for Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, OTC, Healthcare and Consumer Packaged Goods products.

"Partnering with Supply Chain Wizard will help drive QPSI toward achieving our strategic business imperative of being Best in Class in Supply Chain Management for Outsourced Packaging by exceeding expectations of our partners through the transformation of our Operational and Quality culture. Supply Chain Wizard is a recognized leader in Serialization strategy and implementation consulting, as well as in the Digital Factory Transformation of Manufacturing and Packaging operations." – Brian Frost, QPSI Senior Vice President, Corporate Quality

"We are very excited to partner with QPSI in their digital transformation journey. Supply Chain Wizard's commitment to long-term strategic partnership, along with its innovative digital solutions and industry expertise, aligns perfectly with QPSI's leadership vision for performance improvements through digital transformation. This partnership has the potential to become a template of industry best practice in value creation and digital transformation." – Evren Ozkaya, Ph.D., Supply Chain Wizard, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

The recently commenced transformation journey is initially focusing on Digital Factory capabilities, and will later be expanded into broader Digital Supply Chain capabilities & technologies.

About QPSI: Packaging a Great Customer Experience

Founded in 1992, QPSI has grown to its current global position, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. As a result, QPSI is currently the largest privately owned contract packaging company in the USA, as well as a leading minority owned supplier. QPSI is committed to developing and supporting a diverse, solutions based network focused on innovation, value and commitment.

About Supply Chain Wizard: Digital Innovation & Transformation

Supply Chain Wizard is a global management consulting & digital innovation firm, designing, developing and implementing digital solutions using state-of-the-art technologies such as Internet-of-Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Blockchain through its Cloud Platform to enable end-to-end Digital Supply Chain Transformations in Life Sciences, Pharmaceutical and Consumer Packaged Goods industries. Serving some of the world's largest pharmaceutical manufacturers, Supply Chain Wizard is dedicated to adding sustainable value through digital innovation and data-driven decision making from Shop Floor to Executive Boardrooms.

