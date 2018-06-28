Quality Resources Selects ProcessPro to Support Cannabis Oil Processing Operation

ST. CLOUD, Minn., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcessPro, leading mid-market ERP software solution company, is pleased to announce that they are the ERP provider of choice for California-based Quality Resources, a premium CBD oil and products manufacturing company.

With a growing business and increased regulatory compliance, Quality Resources sought an ERP vendor with expertise in process manufacturing, including the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, to centralize and streamline their operations. Quality Resources found the partner they were looking for in ProcessPro with their over thirty years' experience in developing process manufacturing software, along with their industry expertise and Global ERP solution.

Quality Resources was in need of real-time visibility of inventory and work in progress data across their multiple facilities. Current manual processes and spreadsheets will be replaced with ProcessPro's comprehensive ERP solution that provides fully integrated manufacturing, accounting, sales, financials and quality functionality to centralize and streamline access to their data. To assist with California's increasing legal regulations, ProcessPro provides complete seed-to-sale lot tracking and reporting. In order to anticipate and meet customer demand, Quality Resources will be utilizing ProcessPro's Advanced Analytics package featuring forecasting and predictive analytics to easily anticipate their needs and foresee challenges or potential disruptions before they occur.

"Quality Resources is experiencing impressive growth that can easily be handled by utilizing our fully adaptable and scalable solution," states Joe Blauert, ProcessPro General Manager. "In their highly regulated industry we look forward to being their ERP partner to assist with compliance and reporting needs."

Located in, Adelanto, CA, Quality Resources manufactures and provides the highest-quality premium products, with a commitment to quality customer service. They are a premium supplier of wholesale THC and CBD oil cartridges, using only the finest ingredients and state-of-the-art extraction and distillation equipment. For more information, please visit https://quality-resources.com/.

ProcessPro, a division of Open Systems, Inc., is a leading mid-market ERP software solution for the process manufacturing industry. Designed specifically for manufacturers that combine batches of mixtures, ProcessPro seamlessly integrates all aspects of plant operation, from beginning order entry through manufacturing, packaging, shipping, inventory and accounting. ProcessPro has been serving the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, cannabis and specialty chemical industries for more than 30 years. More information about ProcessPro is available at http://www.processproerp.com.

