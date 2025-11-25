Quality Roofing Solutions Gratitude Giveaway Donates Roof for Transitional Home Serving Families Facing Homelessness

Leadership Pensacola Class of 2025 Partners with Family Promise of Escambia County to Open LeaP Home

PENSACOLA, Fla., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Roofing Solutions has donated a complete roof replacement for LeaP Home, a new transitional house for families experiencing homelessness in Escambia County. LeaP Home is the class project of the Leadership Pensacola Class of 2025 in partnership with Family Promise of Escambia County.

The project aims to provide safe, transitional housing for about a month while families move toward permanent housing.

Watch the team at Quality Roofing Solutions make a real impact-transforming homes and lives through our Gratitude Giveaway initiative. The Quality Roofing Solutions team proudly wearing their 'Roofing for a Reason' shirts, showing our shared commitment to making a difference-one roof and one family at a time. A finished roof with purpose-this community home now stands stronger, thanks to the Gratitude Giveaway initiative and the dedication of the Quality Roofing Solutions team.

"The roof was one of the biggest question marks for the class. A full replacement was essential... Working off fundraising dollars, it was always, can we do it, can we not do it," said Will Davis, LeaP Home project leader. "Putting a roof over their heads literally is the reason why they will be in that home. Without partners like Quality Roofing Solutions, this never would have happened."

Alesia Macklin, project coach for the class, said the donation was an electric moment. "Knowing that this roof is going on today means families will walk into this home with real peace of mind."

Brian Ward, founder of Quality Roofing Solutions, stated, "A solid roof is the starting point for safety and stability in any home... If we can remove the burden of a major expense like a roof, every other dollar they raise can go directly into serving families."

The renovation has become a community effort, drawing support from partners including Kiwanis and Rotary clubs, Gulf Coast Granite and Tile, and Mark Rivers Plumbing. LeaP Home expects to welcome its first families soon. Community members can support the project at www.leapclassproject.org or by contacting Family Promise of Escambia County.

About Quality Roofing Solutions

Founded in 2006 in Pensacola, Quality Roofing Solutions provides residential and commercial roofing services across the Florida Panhandle and Central Florida. Focused on craftsmanship and communication, the company has over one thousand five-star reviews and is known for its servant leadership.

About Family Promise of Escambia County

Family Promise of Escambia County helps families experiencing homelessness achieve lasting stability. They partner with local congregations and volunteers to provide shelter, case management, and supportive services.

About Leadership Pensacola and LeaP Home

Leadership Pensacola, a program of the Greater Pensacola Chamber, is a ten-month experience for leaders focused on regional issues. The Class of 2025 project, LeaP Home, transforms a house into a furnished transitional home for families facing homelessness.

