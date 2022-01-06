Quality Senior Living Partners, a LongueVue Capital Portfolio Company, Successfully Exits Two Premiere Senior Living Facilities

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Senior Living Partners ("QSLP"), a LongueVue Capital ("LVC") portfolio company, is pleased to announce the sale of two premiere senior living communities – The Blake at Colonial Club ("TBACC") and The Blake at Charlottesville ("TBAC", collectively the "Facilities") to a publicly traded real estate investment trust. TBACC and TBAC, located in Harahan, LA and Charlottesville, VA, respectively, are both 118-unit assisted living and memory care communities.

In 2017, LVC partnered with the experienced team of senior living industry executives at QSLP, a Pensacola, Florida-based developer, owner, and operator of upscale senior housing communities, to expand its resort-style communities to underserved markets. QSLP's private pay facilities are differentiated by excellence in design, service offering, luxury amenities, technological innovation, and a supportive community atmosphere. QSLP's model features a full continuum of quality care and services with no upfront "buy-in" community fees. This innovative approach to senior living provides an unmatched value proposition as compared to alternative care options in the marketplace. The QSLP management team has successfully launched de novo facilities in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia.

John McNamara, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of LVC, said "QSLP is a first-class operator sharing our partnership mentality. They exhibited dedication and professionalism throughout the development of these facilities." He added "working with QSLP to develop and operate new luxurious senior communities with resort-style services, unmatched access to wellness programs, and state-of-the-art technological features has been a rewarding experience for the LVC team."

"The best-in-class QSLP team sets a new standard for premium senior living communities with exceptional attention to high-quality resident care," commented Ryan Nagim, LVC Partner. He added "the Facilities' leading market positions capitalize on the industry's shift to customized, resident-focused, and tech-enabled service offerings."

"LongueVue Capital has been a fantastic partner enabling us to accomplish our goal of providing outstanding senior living services that are meaningful, compassionate, and innovative," said Andy Yarborough, Chief Executive Officer of QSLP. He added, "LVC's partnership approach and significant experience—coupled with their commitment to provide both capital and strategic resources to help us accomplish our objectives—has made them the ideal private equity partner for QSLP."

Principal Max Vorhoff and Vice President Evan Golden worked alongside John McNamara and Ryan Nagim on the QSLP investment. Jones Walker served as legal counsel to QSLP.

QSLP marked the eighth exit for LVC II. Since closing LVC II, the team completed ten platform investments of entrepreneur-backed, high-growth businesses across a variety of sectors. As an opportunistic and flexible source of capital focused on value-added partnerships, LVC utilizes its financial and industry-specific expertise, as well as its experienced team of operating partners, to drive growth and profitability within its portfolio companies. LVC remains focused on targeting investments within its key sectors: healthcare and life sciences, food and beverage, specialty packaging, transportation & logistics, consumer, industrial services, and niche manufacturing.

