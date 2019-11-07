Quality Sicilian Wines from Cantine Europa Showcase at Miami Seed Food & Wine Week

MIAMI, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Among the biggest Italian wine-growing and wine producing companies, Cantine Europa is a cooperative company of wine growers established in the Mediterranean island of Sicily in 1962. Nowadays, it can count up on more than 2.000 partners, 4.500 hectares of vineyards spread in three provinces (Trapani, Agrigento and Palermo), 500.000 hl of wine produced every year.

The tasty and fragrant white, red and rosé wines of Cantine Europa will be on showcase at Seed Food and Wine, the premiere plant based food and wine festival in the country, that will take place in Miami from November 7th to 10th 2019. The tasting of the new wines for US market will take place on Saturday, November 9th from 11am – 5pm at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St, Miami.

Cantine Europa will show the best of its production through its three lines of labels:

Eughenes is the historic brand of Cantine Europa and has always distinguished its best wines. Wines with a unique, distinguishable and authentic character. Sincere interpreters of the Sicilian winery best values;

Sensale is the line of wines made from grapes grown under certified organic farming. This line has been created in order to demonstrate the ever-increasing attention of the winemakers of Cantine Europa for the production of grapes in strict respect for the environment.

The Roceno wines, made exclusively from Sicilian grapes, are the best possible combination of authenticity and pleasantness, simplicity and tradition, modern taste and typicality. They are the surprising result of careful and scrupulous production choices.

During the event it will be possible to taste the wines and get information from the staff at the Booth No. G5.

Visit https://www.cantineeuropa.it/

Media Contact:

Olympus Marketing

228712@email4pr.com

312-532-4006

SOURCE Cantine Europa

