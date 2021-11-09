Quality System Consultants and Qualio Form a Partnership

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality System Consultants announced that a new partnership with Qualio, the first cloud-based quality management system for all Life Sciences companies.

Over recent years, Qualio has sought to unite fragmented teams, tools, and data streams to enable medical companies to prioritize efficient and transparent quality systems throughout their organizations.

Innovation in the Life Sciences field has been central to Quality System Consultants' vision for a simplified, transparent, stress-free approach to quality management. Principles of Lean Manufacturing focus on flow. Like rocks on a riverbed, issues can only be found when the water is clear and stakeholders are calmly focused on the outcomes that matter. A partnership with Qualio allows Quality System Consultants to work with clients who want to find that clarity and dispel the chaos in their quality management systems.

"What attracted us to Qualio was their firm commitment to trust, which is crucial to everything in this industry," said Paul Schwartz, President of Quality System Consultants. "For years, Qualio has been unwavering in their efforts to build trust – whether it's between doctors and patients, regulatory agencies and the industry, or even between their company and their partners. Trust between all stakeholders is essential to any organization looking to make quality a priority."

Qualio's eQMS is purpose-built for medical device companies and allows them to streamline otherwise opaque and difficult to understand processes. As the first cloud-based quality management service for the Life Sciences industry, they have extensive experience working with clients of all sizes who are looking to use new technology to reduce expenses and difficulty in prioritizing quality.

About Qualio:

Founded in 2012, Qualio is the first cloud quality management software for all Life Sciences companies. Medical device and pharmaceutical companies need a secure and scalable quality management system with the flexibility to support their evolving needs. Qualio meets that challenge by cutting through the complexity to optimize and automate critical quality processes.

The remote-first, Qualio team is distributed across North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.qualio.com .

About Quality System Consultants:

Quality System Consultants is an accomplished and successful consulting firm helping medical device companies in a broad range of initiatives. They have experience developing and maintaining quality systems and are committed to the relentless improvement of their clients' regulatory systems. Quality System Consultants helps both startups and established firms improve efficiency and deliver product to market quickly.

Visit www.qualitysystemconsultants.com for more information or call (408) 410-7343.

Contact:

Paul Schwartz

(408) 410-7343

[email protected]

