Quality System Consultants Announces Partnership with Arena Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality System Consultants, a leading medical device quality consulting firm, today announced that it has partnered with Arena Solutions to expand its software consulting capabilities.

Through this strategic partnership, Quality System Consultants will be able to build on its extensive track record of providing medical device companies with compliant and effective product lifecycle assistance. Arena Solutions provides quality management system (QMS) and product lifecycle management (PLM) software solutions that help companies accelerate new product development and streamline regulatory compliance.

Quality System Consultants is excited to partner with Arena Solutions to help companies ensure regulatory compliance while delivering life-enhancing products. "We believe that companies will continue to digitalize their manufacturing processes, and that this trend will allow our clients to more easily meet ever-changing compliance regulations less expensively," said Paul Schwartz, the president of Quality System Consultants, who brings more than 30 years of experience working with medical device companies and the FDA.

Technology like that offered by Arena Solutions helps engineering, quality, and manufacturing teams reduce the time it takes to introduce innovative products to market. Quality System Consultants has spent the last few years helping clients use this technology to improve their quality systems while reducing the expenses associated with regulatory and compliance.

"It's great to partner with Quality System Consultants' team," said Craig Livingston, CEO for Arena Solutions. "With more than 30 years of experience working with medical device companies, they know how to help companies get the most from Arena's cloud-based applications while navigating regulatory compliance initiatives."

About Arena Solutions:

Arena Solutions helps innovative electronic high tech and medical device companies create products that change the world. Arena unifies product lifecycle (PLM) and quality management (QMS) processes, allowing every participant throughout the product realization process from design to manufacturing to work together. With Arena, teams accelerate product development and delivery to increase profits. For more information, visit ArenaSolutions.com.

About Quality System Consultants:

Quality System Consultants is an accomplished and successful consulting firm helping medical device companies in a broad range of initiatives. They have experience developing and maintaining quality systems and are committed to the relentless improvement of their clients' regulatory systems. Quality System Consultants helps both startups and established firms improve efficiency and deliver product to market quickly.

Visit www.qualitysystemconsultants.com for more information or call (408) 410-7343.

