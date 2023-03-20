Quality System Consultants Announces Partnership with Botable

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality System Consultants, a leading medical device quality consulting firm, today announced it has partnered with Botable to expand its software consulting capabilities for medical device quality assurance teams.

Botable

Botable is a leading provider of artificial intelligence-powered chatbots that answer employee quality assurance questions based on a deep understanding of a company's quality system. With this partnership, Quality System Consultants will be able to combine its expertise in quality management systems with Botable's cutting-edge technology to help clients streamline their quality assurance operations, improve the quality and reliability of their products, and reduce operational costs.

By utilizing artificial intelligence, Botable's advanced system can quickly and seamlessly answer employee questions in real-time, allowing for a more efficient and effective workflow. No longer will employees have to spend countless hours searching through endless shared network drives, mountains of paper, or their electronic quality management system to find the information they need.

"Quality System Consultants is excited to collaborate with Botable to provide businesses with a holistic approach to document analysis and information retrieval," said Paul Schwartz, President of Quality System Consultants. "We believe this partnership will enable us to offer a unique set of services and technologies that can help our clients optimize their teams and avoid wasted time trying to find simple answers."

Quality System Consultants and Botable are committed to providing clients with the highest level of service and expertise, enhancing their ability to meet regulatory compliance requirements and achieve their quality objectives.

This partnership is part of a consistent push that Quality System Consultants has been engaged in since its formation in 2018. The Company has a deep understanding of regulatory compliance, quality standards, and best practices, and can help businesses ensure that their products meet the highest quality standards while complying with regulations and industry requirements.

"The partnership with Botable is a natural fit for us, as we share a common goal of helping businesses improve their quality systems through the use of modern technology," said Mr. Schwartz.

Combined, Botable and Quality System Consultants will offer several benefits to clients, including:

Comprehensive information retrieval: Botable chatbots utilize advanced AI to analyze quality system documents and answer employee questions in real-time.

Enhanced quality assurance: Quality System Consultants' quality management expertise can help businesses improve product quality and reliability, reduce waste and rework, and comply with regulatory requirements.

Predictive insights: Botable provides centralized, real-time access to all questions and answers, enabling quality assurance teams to make informed decisions and improve processes as quickly as possible.

Customized solutions: The partnership can offer customized quality management solutions tailored to the specific needs and requirements of each business.

About Botable

Botable is an artificial intelligence company transforming the way employees interact with their company's documentation and information.

About Quality System Consultants

Quality System Consultants is an accomplished and successful consulting firm helping medical device companies in a broad range of initiatives. They have experience developing and maintaining quality systems and are committed to the relentless improvement of their clients' regulatory systems. Quality System Consultants helps both startups and established firms improve efficiency and deliver product to market quickly.

Visit www.qualitysystemconsultants.com for more information or call (408) 410-7343.

Media Contact:

Paul Schwartz

408-410-7343

[email protected]

SOURCE Quality System Consultants