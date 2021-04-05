Quality System Consultants Announces Partnership with Greenlight Guru

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality System Consultants, a leading medical device quality consulting firm, today announced that it has partnered with Greenlight Guru to expand its software consulting capabilities for medical device companies.

Greenlight Guru counts itself as the only quality management software designed specifically for use in the medical device industry. As such, Quality System Consultants is proud to announce this new partnership to deliver expanded value to medical device clients. Through the partnership, Quality System Consultants will be able to build on its extensive track record of providing medical device companies with compliant and effective quality assurance assistance. The partnership provides Quality System Consultants' employees with in-depth training in Greenlight Guru's best practices and a dedicated partner team to ensure clients implement effective digital quality management systems.

Quality System Consultants brings more than 30 years of experience working with medical device companies and the FDA and has spent the last year relentlessly focused on simplifying quality systems for clients and providing organization-wide clarity to manufacturing and regulatory processes. Clients who have transitioned to digital quality management systems have been able to improve compliance while decreasing costs, and the instantaneous nature of the software allows teams to stay compliant from remote locations.

Greenlight Guru's technology allows medical device companies to bring much needed clarity to a traditionally onerous set of tasks. The software allows companies to launch new products faster, have full visibility into their quality systems, and to maintain compliance without unpredictable and hidden costs. The new partnership allows clients to benefit from the boost in profitability that this clarity brings while working with a dedicated consulting firm that has extensive experience both modernizing existing systems and establishing new ones.

About Greenlight Guru:

Greenlight Guru is the only quality management software platform designed specifically for medical device companies. The platform helps companies bring safer products to market faster, simplifies FDA and ISO regulatory compliance, and provides a single source of truth by connecting the management of all quality processes like CAPAs, risk, audits, and more. Greenlight Guru's platform is used by thousands of users across the globe to push beyond baseline compliance and achieve True Quality for their medical devices.

Visit www.greenlight.guru/ for more information.

About Quality System Consultants:

Quality System Consultants is an accomplished and successful consulting firm helping medical device companies in a broad range of initiatives. They have experience developing and maintaining quality systems and are committed to the relentless improvement of their clients' regulatory systems. Quality System Consultants helps both startups and established firms improve efficiency and deliver product to market quickly.

Visit www.qualitysystemconsultants.com for more information or call (408) 410-7343.

Media Contact:

Paul Schwartz

(408) 410-7343

[email protected]

SOURCE Quality System Consultants

