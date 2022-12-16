Quality Wood Floors Announces New Bear Foot Brand of Luxury SPC Flooring

PHOENIX, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Wood Floors is proud to announce the launch of its new Bear Foot brand of luxury flooring.

This new line of SPC waterproof flooring features the latest in quality, durability, easy installation, and ECO-friendly technology.

The new Bear Foot brand features the Pioneer collection of luxury SPC flooring, item BZFN-04 The new Bear Foot brand features the Pioneer collection of luxury SPC flooring, item BFCB-05

The Pioneer collection is the first collection in the Bear Foot brand and is a waterproof floor featuring large 9" x 60" planks, a 30-millimeter wear layer which is one of the thickest available in the industry, painted bevel edges making the floor look like real wood planks, and a deep embossment adds to the real wood look and feel.

"This collection is great for all experience levels, from the experts to the DIY home renovations, '' says Jesse Baumann, CEO of Quality Wood Floors. This luxurious flooring looks and feels just like real wood and will enhance virtually any home or office environment."

The Pioneer collection has been specifically designed to be a durable option for restaurants, hotels, and other commercial businesses. The collection is Greenguard certified for low chemical emissions, resulting in better indoor air quality.

"Our nationwide dealers love this collection because it's 100% waterproof, very easy to clean and their residential customers love how it looks in their home, says Baumann. That's because it's one of the nicest looking, strongest and safest options as it's proven to be kid and life-proof.

Featuring the Unilin locking technology that reduces breakage and floor gaps, the Quality Wood Floors' dealers report how easy the large planks are to install. Additionally, the collection is ideal for light commercial foot traffic and backed by a 50-yr residential warranty.

"Our customers look to us for high quality products with visual appeal and match their design requirements, says Baumann, and that is exactly why they are enjoying our new Bear Foot brand of flooring so much."

For pricing and product information, and how to become a distributor, or retail dealer visit: www.qualitywoodfloors.com

About Quality Wood Floors | Distribution

Since 2003, Quality Wood Floors, Inc. has delivered a people-first customer experience for their growing nationwide dealer network. As a manufacturer and distributor of hardwood flooring products to retail flooring dealers nationwide, their friendly warehouse staff features a complete collection of hardwoods, underlayment, molding and a range of accessories. Quality Wood Floors is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona and their products and services are supported by the industry's best customer experience. If you are a dealer and would like to sample products or get more information about Quality Wood Floors, please call (623) 594-5999 or visit them online at www.qualitywoodfloorsinc.com .

Contact:

Jesse Baumann

(623) 594-5999

[email protected]

