QualityLine Disrupted the Smart Factory Industrial World - Within One Year

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The car industry was among the first to lead the Industry 4.0 initiative, and to use Smart Manufacturing analytics, to reduce manufacturing errors that could cost lives.

Mobileye, a world leader in driver assist and autonomous driving technology, which was acquired by Intel for $15B, is a good example of top quality assurance in real time. Its manufacturing analytics methodology, which was implemented by Dr. Eyal Kaufman, the company's former SVP of Operations, marked a new era in Quality Electronics Manufacturing and was the base for Dr. Kaufman's next company QualityLine.

QualityLine's solution integrates with all data sources of the factory, regardless of the format, indicates exactly where the manufacturing problem comes from, and suggests ways to fix it. "Any person who is responsible for quality assurance in a factory, knows that an effective and deep diagnostics analytics solution requires the factory to gather the manufacturing data from each stage of production into a unified format", Dr. Kaufman explains. "At any factory, there are many different data sources and structures and the challenge is to get them to 'communicate with one another', in order to obtain smart analytics and optimize the quality of electronics manufacturing."

QualityLine, has managed to solve a problem of that up until now had only been partially solved. It is a 360° patented solution and integrates with various sources of data and formats that do not 'speak the same language'. If you add to that feedback from end users and data from the factory's lab where they analyze defective parts, then it truly enables the manufacturer to gain a broader picture and to understand exactly where the problem came from, thus enabling them to produce better quality parts at a reduced cost and prevent recall incidents.

In addition, the manufacturer can monitor the actual manufacturing process, even if it is provided by a third party. That is, Quality Line's solution enables the company to globally and remotely monitor the manufacturing process from everywhere, rather than wait to receive defective products from its vendors.

Quality Line may be a young company, but in less than a year, it is already working with over 15 different corporate companies, such as GE, Molex and Emerson Electric.

As indicated by one of its customers, Moshe Levinson, Engineering Manager of Siklu, "We were blind and the Quality-Line solution opened our eyes. With the Quality-Line technology, Siklu managed to increase First Yield from 65% to 90% in four (4) months." Another customer, Molex , a vendor to some of the biggest OEMs and tier one in the German automotive industry, indicates that QualityLine's solution enabled them to use their own data to improve their manufacturing process, as it converted it into "smart information".

QualityLine is proving plug and play pattern recognition let the factories keep his existing data processing while we are able to capture it and optimize production. And as Frank Bleisteiner, from Siemens AG, Digital Factory Division said "For many electronics manufacturers, this could easily lead to a drastic increase in transparency on the basis of which systematic analyses can be carried out."

