JOHNSTON, R.I., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QualityMetric (QM), a global leader in measuring patient health in clinical trials and in real world settings announced today its acquisition of HealthActCHQ's (HACHQ) portfolio of internationally recognized child and infant parent and patient-reported outcome (PRO) measurement tools, including Child Health Questionnaires; CHQ-PF50, CHQ-PF28, CHQ-CF87 and CHQ-CF45, and the Infant Toddler Quality of Life Questionnaires; ITQOL and ITQOL-SF47.

QualityMetric Acquires HealthActCHQ

"We are enthusiastic about combining our pediatric experience with QM's adult expertise to further expand the patients' perspectives in healthcare planning," said Richard Woznac, Co-Founder of HACHQ.

Much like QM's work in adult PRO measures, the international uses of HACHQ's CHQ and ITQOL legacy PRO measures have been instrumental in giving a voice to children and their families across hundreds of disease conditions and studies. HACHQ's disease-specific measures for ADHD, asthma, and allergic rhinitis, enuresis, and neonatology, have provided a standard metric for assuring that child and caregiver perspectives are an integral component of patient care, research, and treatment.

"QM will now have a suite of PRO instruments measuring generic health status for infant, toddlers, children, adolescents, and adults, covering the full age continuum of subjects enrolled in clinical trials. Given that many of the health concepts measured by ITQOL, CHQ, and QM's SF-36v2 and SF-12v2, future research efforts will focus on developing cross-calibration of scores between instruments in order to facilitate the interpretation of trial outcomes across age cohorts," stated Mark Kosinski, Chief Commercial Science Officer, QM.

HACHQ's health-related quality of life (HRQoL) and observer reported outcomes (ObsRO) surveys have been used in thousands of studies and cited in over 600 peer-review manuscripts documenting their development, validation, and effectiveness.

Jeanne M. Landgraf, Co-Founder, Chief Science Officer and Principal Developer of the CHQ, ITQOL and other disease-specific HACHQ measures noted, "Bringing together the CHQ, ITQOL and other HACHQ measures with QM's SF-36v2 presents an unprecedented opportunity to assess the natural evolution of health outcomes across the human life span irrespective of disease condition."

QM's existing role as an industry leading adult PROs and clinical outcomes assessment (COA) measures with the HACHQ acquisition will further the mission of both companies to improve patient care and product development by providing scientifically validated patient insights, most utilized by pharmaceutical clinical trials, government studies, and academic research.

"As we have known and worked with this fine organization for many years, the addition of these highly recognized child health and toddler measurement tools will further expand QM's portfolio of content and analytics, providing unmatched insights to patient health," stated Garth (Gus) Gardner, Chief Executive Officer, QM.

ABOUT QualityMetric

QualityMetric works with the world's leading healthcare and life sciences companies to measure and better understand outcomes through the creation, administration, and review of general and patient-specific health surveys. Founded in 1997, QM combines its proprietary scientifically validated general health disease specific surveys with its enabling technology, advanced analytics, and sector expertise to work with all the world's largest pharmaceutical companies in clinical trials and patient surveillance. For more information, please visit: QualityMetric.com

ABOUT HealthActCHQ

For over two decades, HealthActCHQ (HACHQ) has developed and licensed industry-leading patient-reported outcome (PRO) surveys to assess health-related quality of life and its impact on everyday functioning and well-being of infants/children and their families. For more information, please visit: Healthactchq.com

