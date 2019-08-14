Qualivis Partners with HAPevolve to Bring Trusted, Cost-Effective Workforce Solutions to Pennsylvania Hospitals and Health Systems

COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualivis, a national provider of healthcare workforce solutions, endorsed by 15 hospital associations throughout the United States, has joined forces with HAPevolve to bring its vendor-neutral service model to the state of Pennsylvania.

Through this new partnership with the subsidiary company of the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP), Qualivis will offer comprehensive workforce solutions to Pennsylvania health systems, leveraging its network of hundreds of agency partners to alleviate clinical and non-clinical staffing shortages throughout the state.

"We are thrilled to join forces with HAPevolve as our 15th state association partner," says Sherry Kolb, RN, president of Qualivis. "As an organization built by hospitals, for hospitals and health systems, we have the depth and breadth of knowledge to solve staffing challenges from every angle. We look forward to creating customized staffing solutions for Pennsylvania hospitals and health systems."

HAPevolve is a statewide membership organization that advocates for nearly 240 Pennsylvania acute, specialty, primary, subacute and long-term care facilities, as well as home health and hospice providers.

"We are excited to welcome Qualivis as our most recent endorsed partner," said Joe Tibbs, president of HAPevolve. "Qualivis brings a unique combination of experience, cultural fit and technology resources, and we are looking forward to working together to help Pennsylvania hospitals manage their complex temporary staffing challenges."

To learn more about how Qualivis can help your hospital or health system with your staffing needs, visit www.qualivis.com today.

About Qualivis

Qualivis, a Lotus Workforce Solutions brand, is a national provider of healthcare workforce solutions that simplifies staffing and helps hospitals and health systems build a better workplace to improve patient care. The company works with state hospital associations, healthcare facilities and a national network of staffing agencies to keep clinical and non-clinical departments staffed through a simple standardized approach.

SOURCE Qualivis

