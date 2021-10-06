Qualpay Adds Text-To-Pay Invoicing To Its Payments Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualpay , a leading provider of integrated omnichannel payment solutions, today announced the addition of text-to-pay to its payments processing platform. The announcement is the latest development in Qualpay's mission to provide modern and seamless payment solutions for a rapidly changing business landscape. In the past 12 months alone, Qualpay has continued to provide customers with added conveniences, including making payments via mobile device and with Google Pay , ACH or credit card .

With the contactless payment market in the US expected to reach $358 billion by 2025 , text-to-pay has become an appealing option for merchants. In meeting this growing need, Qualpay's new text-to-pay feature provides customers with several new ways of optimizing their billing and accounting on a daily basis. Some of the key benefits include: