Qualpay Announces Strategic Hires of Payment Industry Veterans to Support Fast Company Growth

Lala Mamedov joins Qualpay as head of customer lifecycle experience. In her role, she will spearhead creating cohesive customer experiences and oversee programs and initiatives to better support Qualpay's customers. Lala has over 25 years of customer and merchant care experience, having worked with companies such as SS8 Networks, PayPal, VeriSign, Harmonic, Juniper Networks and Intuit in executive roles. She will utilize her skills to deliver premium customer features and involvement.

Additionally, Kevin Smith comes to Qualpay as senior vice president of partner development. In his new role, he will be supporting Qualpay's Independent Sales Organization (ISO) channel and expanding Qualpay's partner program. Most recently, Kevin worked as EVP for ZipLine and previously served as an SVP with Powerpay/EVO Payments International. He is a current board member of the Merchant Acquirers Committee (MAC) and is active with various industry association committees.

To drive Qualpay's Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and developer programs, Marci Gagnon joins as vice president of strategic alliance. She will focus on building out Qualpay's newer business channels, as well as finding different vertical markets in which Qualpay can assist. Before joining Qualpay, Marci oversaw strategic direction, business development and operations for the AVATAS channels of Cayan, serving as vice president of business development and operations.

"Since the beginning, our company has grown at a healthy and steady pace. In 2018 alone, we have already seen a substantial demand from businesses looking for an integrated, all-in-one payment processing platform to address the needs of today's customer while keeping costs down," said Craig Gass, CEO of Qualpay. "With the addition of these seasoned executives and their industry expertise, I have no doubt that the future of Qualpay is bright and our company will continue to maintain its leadership in the space."

To learn more about Qualpay and payments processing, visit www.qualpay.com.

About Qualpay

Qualpay is a leading provider of integrated, omnichannel payment solutions. The company's cloud-based payments platform enables businesses to modernize strategically through the use of reporting intelligence to streamline the payment process. Qualpay addresses and resolves the payment challenges businesses face and ensures a stronger, more robust infrastructure for a business, developer, and partner. Simply, Qualpay enables a better way to manage payments. For more information on how Qualpay is reinventing a new era of payment processing, visit www.qualpay.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualpay-announces-strategic-hires-of-payment-industry-veterans-to-support-fast-company-growth-300662557.html

SOURCE Qualpay

Related Links

https://www.qualpay.com

