Qualpay Continues to Expand Services in the Energy Sector with ADD Systems Integration

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualpay, a leading provider of integrated omnichannel payment solutions, today announces their integration with ADD Systems (ADDS) - A preferred provider of back-office and mobile software for companies in the Heating Oil, Propane, HVAC, Wholesale Petroleum, and Convenience Store industries. With this integration, Qualpay introduces the latest in payments technology to the ADDS platform and brings long sought after features such as ACH Payments, business card pricing optimization, and Account Updater to ADDS customers.

Qualpay now offers ADDS' customers the ability to process ACH Payments the same way they process Credit Cards Payments from within ADDS, streamlining payment methods and reporting. Qualpay's new payment feature removes the complexity of collecting ACH and credit card payment information, by enabling ADDS' customers the ability to collect and then store the information as a token within their secure web-based portal and then automatically inserting the token into ADDS software. Qualpay is a PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) certified Level 1, compliant Service Provider.

Account Updater enables businesses to automatically manage their aging credit card information. The new integration supports ADDS' customers with the ability to harvest and check for expired or reissued cards, automatically updating the stored token information on Qualpay, and then updating the payment information in ADDS.

Qualpay also brings ADDS' customers the benefits of an integrated payment gateway and merchant account, including cash reconciliation reporting and easy-to-use, customizable reporting. By using an integrated vendor, a business will see a decrease in operational expenses of manpower and cost. In addition, Qualpay minimizes downgrade expenses that directly impact the cost of processing and ensures utility pricing qualification.

"It is important to us that we provide ISV's with technology that lets businesses run smoothly and efficiently, which is why we created a platform that is flexible and customizable," said Craig Gass, CEO of Qualpay. "Our platform allows our partners to add features without having to make significant changes to their system," said Craig Gass, CEO of Qualpay.

"We're excited to work with Qualpay to bring updated payment features to the services we offer our customers. It is simple to integrate with their solution and we have full confidence in the technology and the Qualpay team," said John F. Coyle Vice President of Sales ADD Systems.

Qualpay expanded into the Energy sector in 2018 and since then has continued to grow its impact by providing products and technology with a deep understanding of Energy payments and the unique way that Fuel Marketers run their businesses.

Qualpay is a fully-integrated payments platform that utilizes the most up to date technology to reduce costs and streamline back-office operations. Its comprehensive system addresses and resolves the payment challenges businesses face, ensuring a stronger, more robust infrastructure that allows companies to focus on growing their business. Qualpay's reporting intelligence and data analytics allow customers to quickly and efficiently manage their payment finances, saving them both time and money. Simply put, Qualpay provides a better way to manage payments. For more information, please visit www.qualpay.com .

