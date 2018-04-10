Qualpay Modernizes Invoice Processing in Payments Platform to Align with the Digitization of Everything

For B2B and e-Commerce businesses, invoicing has and continues to be the core of tracking cash flow and processing payments. However, in today's digital world, businesses need to move away from the fragmented layering of antiquated payment technologies and eliminate the manual, time-consuming, paper-based process of collecting, submitting and approving invoices. As part of Qualpay's payments processing platform, businesses, ISVs and developers who want to align with the digitization of everything turn to Qualpay's Merchant Account as a one-stop solution that comes with the Payment Gateway, Recurring Billing and now, advanced and simplified Invoicing capabilities.

Qualpay works in partnership with their customers to address specific payment needs and ensure customer and cardholder data is stored securely. With Qualpay's Invoicing capabilities, businesses can:

Access a sophisticated and powerful reporting dashboard to track invoice status, access and share financial documents and customize logo.

to track invoice status, access and share financial documents and customize logo. Facilitate all activities online , such as sending invoices and receiving payments.

, such as sending invoices and receiving payments. Set up automatic follow-ups and payment reminders for upcoming and past due invoices.

for upcoming and past due invoices. Simplify record keeping and easily prepare documentation for audits by tracking business, earnings and spending and managing and controlling cash flow.

by tracking business, earnings and spending and managing and controlling cash flow. Securely collect, process and store customer payment information on Qualpay's PCI compliant servers.

Part of Qualpay's Developer Portal, the Invoice API, allows developers to easily integrate invoicing capabilities with other applications. Businesses can manage all aspects of invoicing (create, send and manage) and have the back-end processes handled for them, while they focus on running their business. Qualpay's Webhooks track payments received while monitoring if invoices have been viewed or if invoice emails were not delivered to the appropriate address.

"The addition of invoicing has allowed us to extend the capabilities we receive from Qualpay, without any add-on costs," said Juliette Brown, senior customer rep, insurance broker, agent at Schenone Insurance. "Not only has Qualpay continued to address our unique needs in close partnership and in collaboration with us, but with the addition of invoicing we can further grow our business and focus on our product and services without having to worry about monitoring for payments."

"The way our customers are changing purchase behaviors based on the digitization of everything has required us to move quickly to support their demands or risk losing business," said Liliana Morales, owner at LFinez Travel & Tours. "Qualpay's Invoicing product is just another example of how they're staying ahead of the curve and continuing to innovate, allowing us to reach new levels of efficiency and provide a better customer experience at the same time."

The new Invoicing product will support businesses in setting up invoicing plans for their customers, while also delivering powerful and simple reporting. In Qualpay's Invoicing dashboard, businesses can view the amount paid and outstanding amounts for invoices pertaining to the current month, see bounced email notifications and customize their invoice template.

"We are constantly looking for new ways to streamline the payment process for businesses and address any pain points and inefficiencies," said Craig Gass, CEO of Qualpay. "By supporting invoicing and providing a detailed view into payment status, we're further modernizing our platform and the entire payments process so that businesses save both money and time, and can focus on other aspects of their business."

Qualpay's Invoicing product is currently available to the public and can be setup and managed through Qualpay Manager or via the Invoice API. For more information on Qualpay, please visit www.qualpay.com.

