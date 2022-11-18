QualSights Named No. 37 in Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QualSights, an insights technology platform that helps brands grow by generating deeper and more authentic insights from consumers anywhere in the world, was recognized this week with the esteemed Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Award as the 37th fastest growing company in all of North America.

The 2022 Technology Fast 500 Awards are based on percentage of revenue growth from fiscal year 2018 to 2021. Founder & CEO of QualSights Nihal Advani said he's honored and excited to celebrate his company's success. "This recognition is a testament to the incredible work the QualSights team does and to the innovative technology we've built that has led to our phenomenal growth. In addition to the overall rank of No. 37, we are excited to be recognized as the No. 1 fastest growing software company in Illinois and No. 2 in the Midwest."

Companies named in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Award list overall, achieved revenue growth ranging from 241 percent to 125,138 percent over the three-year timeframe, with a median growth rate of 611 percent.

QualSights' patented technology enables the capture and analysis of offline behavioral data from consumers using a combination of in-context video and passive IoT sensors. QualSights is used by various Fortune 500 clients in CPG, pharmaceutical, technology and other industries to help with product innovation, renovation and optimization.

"As we keep pace with consumer changes and new industry needs, QualSights will continue to deliver efficient and impactful solutions to help brands innovate and grow," Advani said. "We want to thank the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Award committee for this honor and for recognizing QualSights' fantastic growth over the past few years."

ABOUT QUALSIGHTS

QualSights is an insights technology platform that helps brands grow by generating deeper and more authentic insights from consumers anywhere in the world in a remarkably fast and cost-effective manner. QualSights' patented technology blends the depth and authenticity of qualitative research with the speed and agility of quantitative research. In addition to enabling the capture of offline behavioral data from consumers using a combination of in-context video and passive IoT sensors, QualSights offers a powerful suite of AI tools as well as an easy-to-use presentation builder that helps brands analyze data faster than ever before and quickly present compelling stories. QualSights is used by various Fortune 500 clients in CPG, Pharmaceutical, Technology, and other industries to help with product innovation, renovation, and optimization. Visit QualSights online at www.QualSights.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT THE 2022 DELOITTE TECHNOLOGY FAST 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

SOURCE QualSights