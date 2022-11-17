QualSights Wins Chicago Innovation Award

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QualSights, one of the top ten fastest growing software companies in America, was honored with an award in a ceremony held this week for the 21st Annual Chicago Innovation Awards. To celebrate the company's achievements in technological growth and entrepreneurship, Chicago Innovation selected QualSights as a winner of the Chicago Innovation Award for established companies with the added distinction of being this year's SMS Assist Entrepreneurial Spirit Award winner.

QualSights Founder and CEO Nihal Advani said this is the second time his company has been selected as an award recipient by Chicago Innovation, a community whose mission is to educate, connect and celebrate innovators. QualSights now holds the rare honor of having been recognized as an Up and Comer in 2017 as well as an established company winner in 2022.

"We're grateful to be recognized as a standout among 365 other incredible nominees this year," Advani said. "And we're delighted to have received the distinction of being named the 2022 SMS Assist Entrepreneurial Spirit Award winner—which is an honor given to one company that has demonstrated the 'spirit of entrepreneurship by being a disruptor in its industry.'"

In addition to being presented with a trophy on stage at the Nov. 16 event, QualSights' award status means the company will have an opportunity to ring the Nasdaq bell in New York City in 2023. QualSights will also be invited to meet with the Chicago Mayor, Illinois Governor, and Cook County President.

QualSights' patented technology enables the capture and analysis of offline behavioral data from consumers using a combination of in-context video and passive IoT sensors. Chicago Innovation recognized QualSights' latest development in consumer behavior understanding as they unveil a breakthrough technology to capture post-purchase product consumption, one that is set to disrupt the insights industry. QualSights is used by various Fortune 500 clients in CPG, pharmaceutical, technology and other industries to help with product innovation, renovation and optimization.

"We want to thank The Chicago Innovation Award committee and SMS Assist for recognizing all of QualSights' hard work, passion and innovation in the insights space," Advani said. "We're honored to receive this award."

ABOUT QUALSIGHTS

QualSights is an insights technology platform that helps brands grow by generating deeper and more authentic insights from consumers anywhere in the world in a remarkably fast and cost-effective manner. QualSights' patented technology blends the depth and authenticity of qualitative research with the speed and agility of quantitative research. In addition to enabling the capture of offline behavioral data from consumers using a combination of in-context video and passive IOT sensors, QualSights offers a powerful suite of AI tools as well as an easy-to-use presentation builder that helps brands analyze data faster than ever before and quickly present compelling stories. QualSights is used by various Fortune 500 clients in CPG, Pharmaceutical, Technology, and other industries to help with product innovation, renovation, and optimization. Visit QualSights online at www.QualSights.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

