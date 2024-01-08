Qualstar Corporation Announces Appointment of Albert Saraie as Strategic Advisor

Seasoned Sales Executive to Focus on International Sales Expansion

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualstar Corporation (OTC Markets: QBAK), a leading manufacturer of data storage solutions and high-efficiency power supplies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Albert Saraie as the Company's Strategic Advisor focusing on international sales expansion.

A seasoned storage industry executive, Albert is a dynamic sales leader with an accomplished record of successful partnerships with customers and resellers. He joins Qualstar with over 20 years of experience in the data storage industry, including in the media & entertainment segment. As EVP for Worldwide Sales at Active Storage, he turned the company into a multi-million dollar profitable enterprise by establishing a partnership with a major storage system contract manufacturer to develop and market innovative storage systems with integrated VM and file systems within the storage controllers, which led to multi-year sales growth.

At DataDirect Networks, Albert managed North American channel partners and established partnerships with distributors and resellers in the Middle East. He was previously in charge of sales and strategic marketing at iQstor Networks, where he developed the company strategy to enter into SMB/SME markets with intelligent and affordable storage solutions and managed strategic partners worldwide. He has an MBA in International Marketing from the University of Phoenix and an MS in Computer Science from Wayne State University.

"Albert has a deep understanding of the storage market and technology and is exactly the kind of strategic advisor to join our executive team," said Steven Bronson, CEO of Qualstar Corp. "He has many years of experience in building and developing channel sales and reseller partnerships and is already helping to accelerate sales of our tape libraries to expand our revenue growth internationally."

"I am thrilled to join the team at Qualstar, a company with great leadership and vision," said Mr.Saraie. "The company has a strong business model and a well-known and technologically advanced product line, and I look forward to helping to expand its international sales."

About Qualstar Corporation

Qualstar Corporation, founded in 1984, manufactures and markets data storage system products and compact, high efficiency power solutions.

Our data storage systems are marketed under the Qualstar™ brand and include highly scalable automated magnetic tape libraries used to store, retrieve and manage electronic data primarily in the network computing environment. Our products, sold through resellers, system integrators and OEMs, range from entry-level to enterprise and are a cost-effective solution for organizations requiring backup, recovery and archival storage of critical electronic information.

Our power solutions, marketed under the N2Power™ brand, include standard, semi-custom and custom versions and provide OEM designers with increased functionality while reducing thermal loads and cooling requirements and lowering operating costs. These products are sold to OEMs in a wide range of markets, including telecom/networking equipment, audio/visual, industrial, gaming and medical.

More information is available at www.qualstar.com and www.n2power.com or by phone at 805-583-7744.

