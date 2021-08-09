QualTek Acquires BACOM, a Leading Provider of Infrastructure Services for the Wireless Telecommunications Industry in the Western United States

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QualTek, LLC, a leading turnkey provider of infrastructure services to the North American 5G wireless, telecom, and renewable energy sectors, announced today that is has acquired Broken Arrow Communications Inc. ("BACOM" or the "Company"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico and serving customers in 11 states in the Western U.S., BACOM provides a wide variety of reliable services for the installation, construction, and maintenance of wireless communication facilities. As a service provider of scale, BACOM is a trusted partner to major wireless carriers, tower companies, and construction management firms.

"We are very excited to acquire BACOM and bolster our West Coast operations," said Scott Hisey, CEO of QualTek. "This acquisition aligns us extremely well with our customers plans for crew expansion of QualTek in 2022 as the 5G build gains momentum."

About QualTek: Founded in 2012, QualTek is a world-class, technology driven provider of infrastructure services to the 5G wireless, telecom, and renewable energy sectors across North America. QualTek has a national footprint with more than 80 operation centers across the U.S. and Canada and a workforce of over 5,000 people. The company is also a leader in providing disaster recovery logistics services for electric utilities. For more information, please visit https://qualtekservices.com.

About BACOM: Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico and serving customers in 11 states in the Western U.S., BACOM provides a wide variety of reliable services for the installation, construction, and maintenance of wireless communication facilities. As a service provider of scale with more than 200 specially trained employees, BACOM is a trusted partner to major wireless carriers, tower companies, and construction management firms. For more information, please visit http://www.bacom-inc.com.

Media Contact:



Gianna Lucchesi

[email protected]

(484) 804-4585

SOURCE QualTek LLC

Related Links

www.qualtekservices.com

