QualTek Acquires Concurrent, a Top Performing Utility Vendor in the Southeast Region of the United States

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QualTek, LLC, a leading turnkey provider of infrastructure services to the North American 5G wireless, telecom, and renewable energy sectors, announced today that is has acquired Concurrent Group LLC ("Concurrent" or the "Company"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Concurrent, established in 2017 and based in Miami, Florida, is a full-service provider of quality construction, maintenance, and restoration services for utilities, electric membership co-ops and municipally owned power providers. Concurrent will broaden QualTek's service offerings into overhead and underground mid and high voltage electric installation, maintenance, and storm restoration. This transaction will allow QualTek to expand its geographic presence in the Southeast region while continuing to provide best-in-class solutions to its customers.

"We are pleased to announce our second strategic acquisition of the quarter. Concurrent is one of the top performing and growth-oriented utility vendors in the Southeast region," said Scott Hisey, CEO of QualTek. "Their versatile scope of services and reputation for quality fit well into QualTek's growth strategy. We look forward to expanding our geographic footprint while welcoming Concurrent to the company."

About QualTek: Founded in 2012, QualTek is a world-class, technology driven provider of infrastructure services to the 5G wireless, telecom, and renewable energy sectors across North America. QualTek has a national footprint with more than 80 operation centers across the U.S. and Canada and a workforce of over 5,000 people. The company is also a leader in providing disaster recovery logistics services for electric utilities. For more information, please visit https://qualtekservices.com/

About Concurrent: Based in Miami, FL, Concurrent is a general electrical and wireless contractor founded by industry professionals. The company performs electrical contracting, utility construction, maintenance, and storm restoration. Concurrent has a tremendous reputation for quality and service in the Southeast region of the United States. For more information, please visit https://www.concurrentgroupllc.com/

