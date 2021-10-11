QualTek CEO Scott Hisey to Discuss Adapting to a Hybrid Workforce at Milken Institute Global Conference

BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QualTek, LLC, a leading turnkey provider of infrastructure services to the North American 5G wireless, telecom, and renewable energy sectors, announced today that CEO Scott Hisey will appear as a panelist at the Milken Institute Global Conference. Hisey will join other business leaders to discuss "Leading A New Workforce: Challenges and Opportunities", on Tuesday, October 19th in Los Angeles, CA, at 11:30am PT.

"I am thrilled to participate in an important conversation about the future of our workforce and what organizations need to do to thrive moving forward," said Scott Hisey, CEO of QualTek. "During these challenging times, the mission to provide solutions to customers remains the same, and we must constantly adapt to ensure that our skilled workforce has the support they need to succeed in an ever-changing environment."

About QualTek: Founded in 2012, QualTek is a world-class, technology driven provider of infrastructure services to the 5G wireless, telecom, and renewable energy sectors across North America. QualTek has a national footprint with more than 80 operation centers across the U.S. and Canada and a workforce of over 5,000 people. The company is also a leader in providing disaster recovery logistics services for electric utilities.

As announced on June 16, 2021, QualTek has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ: ROCR) ("ROCR"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that would result in QualTek becoming a publicly listed company. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About The Milken Conference: The Milken Institute Global Conference convenes the best minds in the world to tackle its most urgent challenges and to help realize its most exciting opportunities. It is a unique experience in which individuals with the capital, power, and influence to change the world connect with those whose expertise and creativity are reinventing health, finance, technology, philanthropy, industry, and media. The 24th annual Global Conference will center on the theme, "Charting a New Course." For more information, please visit https://milkeninstitute.org

