QualTek Expands Northeast Presence with Acquisition of Aerial Wireless Services

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QualTek , a leading provider of turnkey telecommunications solutions, including engineering, installation, fulfillment and program management to the North American telecommunications and power sectors, announced today that it has completed the purchase of Aerial Wireless Services, LLC ("AWS"). Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

AWS, established in 2013, and based in Bellingham, MA, is a leading infrastructure service provider for wireless operators throughout the Northeast region. The company specializes in program management, installation and maintenance for wireless and broadband customers throughout the region.

"AWS has a strong reputation for exceeding the highest quality and safety standards and has long-term partnerships with the nation's top wireless carriers. The addition of AWS also supports our tremendous organic growth in the Northeast region. We are excited to have Kevin Cunningham and his team join QualTek and add many highly skilled wireless crews to the region," said Scott Hisey, CEO of QualTek.

About QualTek

QualTek is one of the largest providers of turnkey services to the North American telecommunications, infrastructure and power industries. Through its 103 service locations and 6,000 dedicated professionals, QualTek provides its partners and clients with a range of services including engineering, construction, disaster recovery, project management, customer fulfillment, communications upgrades and infrastructure improvements. QualTek is a premier partner to some of the largest companies in the wireless, wireline and power sectors. For more information please visit www.qualtekservices.com .

