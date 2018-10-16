QualTek Expands Suite of Services in the Telecommunications and Power Industries with Acquisitions of Recovery Logistics, LLC and Site Resources, LLC

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QualTek USA, LLC ("QualTek" or the "Company"), a leading provider of turnkey solutions, including engineering, installation, fulfillment and program management to the North American telecommunications and power sectors, announced today that it has completed the purchase of Recovery Logistics, LLC ("RLI") and Site Resources, LLC ("SRI"). These companies will expand QualTek's comprehensive suite of services and support in the telecommunications and power utility sectors.

RLI, headquartered in Apex, North Carolina, is a leading provider of business continuity and disaster recovery services, including a wide range of logistics, maintenance and repair services to the telecommunications and power utility sectors. SRI provides cell site installation, upgrades, repairs and maintenance of wireless network infrastructures and works in conjunction with RLI on disaster relief services.

"We are very excited to acquire a company that expands our full suite of turnkey services, providing critical support to customers across the power and telecommunications industries," said QualTek's CEO, Scott Hisey. "RLI/SRI has an impeccable reputation in the industry and brings a comprehensive and highly unique approach to solving complex problems for our customer base. We believe there is a significant opportunity to leverage their platform to QualTek's customers while continuing to build out the full suite of services to the power industry."

Tom Mix will remain CEO of RLI under a newly created division of QualTek. Tom said, "We're thrilled to be joining forces with QualTek, which will help take our business to the next level by expanding our access to services and expertise as well as diversifying our customer base, existing workforce and geographic footprint."

About QualTek

Based in King of Prussia, PA, QualTek is a leading provider of turnkey solutions, including engineering, installation, fulfillment and program management, to the North American telecommunications and power sectors. The company provides end-to-end infrastructure services solutions to the wireline (NX Utilities and NX Utilities Canada), wireless (Empire Telecom and Velocitel), and residential and commercial fulfillment (QualSat, ACI and Premier) segments of the market. With experienced management, qualified field technicians, state-of-the-art data management systems and a dedicated network of vendors, QualTek is a premier partner to some of the largest leading companies in the telecommunications and power industries. For more information please visit www.qualtekservices.com.

About RLI/SRI

RLI is a leading provider of business continuity and disaster recovery operations for the telecommunications and power utility sectors. RLI helps businesses recover from unplanned events, including hurricanes, winter storms and floods. SRI is a provider of wireless services, including cell site installation, upgrades, repairs and maintenance of wireless network infrastructures and works in conjunction with RLI on disaster relief services. For more information visit www.recoverylogistics.net.

