Qualtik Lands Hope Willard Lundt as a New Advisor

Company adds a prominent industry investor as an advisor

AUSTIN, Texas, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtik, a software-as-a-service company that helps community banks and investment funds analyze their commercial real estate loans in real time, has landed Hope Willard Lundt as an advisor.

Hope Willard Lundt

Designed for community banks and commercial real estate (CRE) lenders, Qualtik's software enables deeper and faster analysis of CRE loans. Among other capabilities, the platform provides interactive concentration reports and stress testing. As the market changes, the solution allows banks to analyze scenarios that are important to them and receive instant feedback on the degree of potential risk in their portfolio.

Hope Willard Lundt is an investor in numerous community banks throughout the country and serves on several bank boards. She recently joined Qualtik as an advisor. "Hope not only understands the problems our software is designed to address; she views things through the lens of a bank board member," said Mark Prior, Qualtik Founder, Chairman, and CEO. "Her perspective, network, and knowledge in the space add immediate value. We are very fortunate to have her as a part of our story."

Lundt has seen firsthand the challenges that community banks face when managing and analyzing their CRE portfolios. "The economic and regulatory environment continues to shift for banks," said Lundt. "Resources at community banks are limited and they can't afford to spend their valuable time building and managing spreadsheets. We need our bank leaders to be analyzing their portfolios and making strategic decisions, not collecting and organizing data. I immediately saw how Qualtik helped community banks maximize their talent and time."

Bank boards are tasked with the review of capital ratios, concentration risk, and risk analysis. Qualtik's system allows bank executives to filter and drill in on data and generate intuitive, interactive concentration reports, so they can quickly answer questions from their board and regulators related to those areas.

About Qualtik

Qualtik's software gives CRE lenders real-time analysis with powerful, flexible filtering capabilities. Dually based in Austin and Portland, Oregon, the fintech firm's stress testing software is more configurable than any other tool available today. Stress tests and reports are generated in real time. Qualtik helps CRE lenders accelerate and deepen their portfolio analysis, reporting, and risk management. Website: qualtik.com.

Qualtik media contact:

Mike Fletcher

[email protected]

503-333-4382

SOURCE Qualtik