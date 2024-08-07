Qualtrics Achieves FedRAMP® Moderate Authorization for its Conversational Analytics Capabilities

Federal Agencies can now use Qualtrics' advanced conversational analytics in XM Discover to more deeply understand and take action to address the needs of the public

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics today announced the FedRAMP® Moderate Authorization of the company's full suite of AI-powered conversational analytics and natural language processing (NLP) technologies available in XM Discover. This designation enables the federal government to access Qualtrics' industry-leading technology to build a richer understanding of people's experiences with its services.



With this certification, federal agencies can use Qualtrics to capture every piece of structured and unstructured customer feedback shared with them – including call center conversations, chat, social media posts, reviews, and surveys – while complying with security and risk assessment requirements for cloud technologies and federal agencies consistent with FedRAMP Moderate.

The achievement affirms that the sophisticated AI and machine learning capabilities built into the Qualtrics® XM Platform® meet rigorous federal security standards, marking a significant milestone that underscores Qualtrics' commitment to providing secure and reliable solutions for the more than two thousand federal agencies.

Government services fall short compared to other industries in customer satisfaction and trust

Customer service from government agencies has traditionally lagged behind service in the private sector. Increasingly, consumers expect a higher level of service from government offices. President Biden issued an executive order in 2021 requiring federal agencies to improve their customer service.

Despite recent investments, government services lag 5-15 points behind other industries in terms of customer satisfaction and trust. Improving overall customer satisfaction scores has a major impact on citizens' view of the Federal Government. People who were "extremely satisfied" with government services are 6.1x more likely to say they trust federal agencies will do the right thing, 7.0x to say government service providers care about them as a person and 6.2x to say agency leaders hold themselves to high ethical standards.

"Federal agencies demand robust, secure, and scalable solutions to manage their extensive sensitive data. Achieving FedRAMP status is a significant milestone for Qualtrics conversational analytics, enabling federal agencies to harness the full potential of Qualtrics' insights and AI-based unstructured data analytics with confidence," said Matt Chong, Vice President, Qualtrics Federal. "In alignment with the federal Executive Order on Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery, Qualtrics excels in listening, understanding, and taking action based on customer feedback."

Designed to modernize how agencies understand and improve customer and employee experiences, Qualtrics conversational analytics capabilities capture and analyze multi-channel feedback from multiple sources, including surveys, social media and contact center interactions. They transform unstructured data into meaningful insights that help agencies make informed, data-driven decisions to enhance service delivery, streamline operations, and significantly improve public satisfaction by listening and understanding with depth and at scale.



A federal health agency uses unstructured data analytics to enhance the provider experience in real time. By analyzing performance across channels, the agency is improving interactions through its digital platforms, in-person events, and post-call follow-ups. Comprehensive call audio analytics across all call centers ensure quality assurance, helps inform award fees, and promotes continuous service delivery improvement.

Qualtrics' commitment to security

Achieving FedRAMP authorization for the company's full suite of AI-powered conversational analytics and natural language processing (NLP) technologies is a testament to Qualtrics commitment to security and compliance.

The FedRAMP Moderate status is particularly significant for government agencies and organizations working with unsolicited and sensitive data in the Contact Center and their overall Customer Experience (CX) programs as it ensures that Qualtrics adheres to the stringent security standards required by federal agencies.

Additional accreditations intended to further enhance the security posture are planned in the company roadmap. If obtained, this approach would allow government entities to improve their service delivery while maintaining high levels of data security and confidentiality.

To learn more click here .

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software platform that empowers organizations to deliver exceptional experiences and build deep relationships with their customers and employees. With insights from Qualtrics, organizations can identify and resolve the greatest friction points in their business, retain and engage top talent, and bring the right products and services to market. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world use Qualtrics' advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Qualtrics, LLC