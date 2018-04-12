Qualtrics Acquires Delighted, Extending Its Market Leadership in Customer Experience

Qualtrics has long been the dominant customer experience platform for the enterprise, serving more than 8,500 customers in over 90 countries. With the acquisition of Delighted, the ultimate "do-it-yourself" CX product, Qualtrics is now enabling even the smallest organizations to get a pulse on their customers and take immediate action.

"Qualtrics created the experience management (XM) category with the goal to help every organization in the world more effectively leverage and take action on experience data, or X-data™," said Ryan Smith, co-founder and CEO of Qualtrics. "With the addition of Delighted, Qualtrics can now be used by the earliest-stage startup or the most sophisticated, global organization. With the Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, organizations have a single system of record for all of their customer experience programs."

Used by over 1,500 companies, five-year-old Delighted has been very successful helping measure and improve customer experience at small and medium businesses. It is a perfect fit within the Qualtrics ecosystem where all products are designed with the specific goal to make the sophisticated simple. Delighted is known for delivering some of the most innovative functionality for customer experience management. Its platform combines the simplicity of a one-question NPS, CSAT, CES, or 5-star rating with elegant, consumer-grade design, administration, and reporting.

"Working with Qualtrics, we will continue to help thousands of companies create great customer experiences at the beginning of their CX journey while also providing a path to a full experience management program," said Caleb Elston, co-founder and CEO of Delighted. "Helping organizations get started on the self-service end of customer experience can be a complex process. At Delighted, we are the best at making that experience simple and fast. We're excited to bring that innovation to Qualtrics as we work together to democratize experience management."

With Delighted, organizations can easily configure online customer experience feedback that can be launched via email, web, SMS, or mobile-optimized URL. Moreover, the company's platform enables closed-loop feedback through a thriving developer ecosystem, with over 15 out-of-the-box integrations including Salesforce.com, HubSpot, Slack, and Zendesk.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is a single system of record for all experience data, also called X-data™, allowing organizations to manage the four core experiences of business—customer, product, employee and brand experiences—on one platform. Over 8,500 enterprises worldwide, including more than 80 percent of the Fortune 100 and 99 of the top 100 U.S. business schools, rely on Qualtrics. To learn more, and for a free account, please visit www.qualtrics.com.

About Delighted

Delighted is the fast and easy way to gather customer feedback and put it into the hands of those who can act on it. Using the Net Promoter System – a single question and an open-ended comment box – Delighted helps companies align customers' needs with business growth, measure the customer voice over time and keep customers coming back. Bose, Target, Uber and other beloved brands trust Delighted to collect, distribute and analyze feedback to create more delightful customer experiences.

