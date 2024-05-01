Qualtrics AI Empowers Organizations to Improve Customer Experiences In-Store, Online, and in the Call Center

New purpose-built apps for frontline staff and AI-powered innovations transform the customer experience for organizations including Hilton and Motorola Solutions

According to Qualtrics research, companies have a staggering $3.7 trillion at risk this year from inadequate customer experiences

SALT LAKE CITY, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QUALTRICS X4 -- Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, today unveiled new AI-powered innovations across XM for Customer Experience™ empowering organizations to understand and build connections at scale, with every customer, and personalize the customer experience at speed and scale across every channel.

These new solutions, powered by Qualtrics® AI, create an empathetic, humanized experience by helping organizations understand the sentiment, satisfaction, effort, expectations and preferences for every customer. This leads to strong customer loyalty that accelerates revenue growth and reduces operating costs.

Research from Qualtrics and ServiceNow revealed 80% of customers said they have switched brands because of poor customer experience, and 43% of respondents said they were at least somewhat likely to switch brands after only a single negative customer service interaction. However, since 2021, the share of consumers providing feedback directly to the companies they buy from following a very bad experience has fallen by 7.2 percentage points. Qualtrics empowers every organization to understand what's going on at every stage of the customer journey, at every frontline touchpoint, without ever having to ask.

"Fueled by our $500 million commitment to AI innovation, Qualtrics is making it easier than ever for customer experience teams to rapidly and meaningfully deliver the superior, personal, and human experiences their customers are looking for," said Brad Anderson, President of Product, UX and Engineering at Qualtrics. "With these new purpose-built AI capabilities, Qualtrics is at the forefront of an exciting new age of experience management, giving organizations, including Hilton and Motorola Solutions, the power to improve every experience in the moment, across every channel that matters."

Qualtrics AI and Qualtrics Frontline Locations™ allow frontline teams to connect with every customer in every location

The impact of consumers' online reviews and comments on a business is huge – over two-thirds of consumers look at reviews before buying from a new brand. Responding to detractors can soften the impact of a negative review, but companies with multiple locations often struggle to capture and analyze the location-level insights necessary to tailor responses across all their online channels.

New AI-powered capabilities from Qualtrics help frontline teams - in-store and online - personalize the customer experience and remove points of friction across channels by listening to customer feedback across all channels (e.g., voice calls, chats, social reviews, ratings, surveys):

Frontline Locations Assist is an intuitive, purpose-built insights hub that analyzes every piece of customer feedback - including feedback from surveys, within the app, the contact center, online, and reviews - to equip frontline managers with actionable insights and recommended steps they should take to improve their customer experience and drive business value, such as replying to customer reviews, checking in on open tickets, and rewarding employees.

With Qualtrics AI-enabled capabilities, Hilton is now collecting and synthesizing feedback across the entire guest journey for its more than 7,600 global properties, including calls, chatbot interactions, email and messaging during and after a guest's stay, in-app, and from digital surveys. Guest insights inform every aspect of the company's commercial strategy, and in 2023, Hilton served hundreds of millions of guests and achieved record financial results.

Qualtrics AI-powered Frontline Digital™ solutions pinpoint, diagnose, & help prioritize broken digital experiences

Great online experiences are essential to attracting and retaining customers, but a recent Qualtrics study found that consumers feel businesses frequently fall short, failing to deliver a humanized, personalized digital experience. Frustrated users are more likely than satisfied users to leave the website and not complete desired actions, leading to costly support calls, and potentially lost customers. However, businesses often struggle to understand customer pain points or measure how frustrating online experiences affect conversion rates.

Qualtrics Digital Experience Analytics, powered by Qualtrics AI, continues to evolve with Digital Assist, a purpose-built digital insights hub made specifically for improving digital experiences:

New heatmap capabilities help digital and UX teams quickly identify and resolve web technical, design and product issues through a visual diagram of customer interactions with a company's websites. Heatmaps are compiled using millions of clicks, scrolls and mouse movements to demonstrate on-page behavior and identify hotspots of user activity.

enable businesses to identify major drop-off points along the web customer journey and understand why customers are failing to complete their tasks by combining experience data with behavioral clues, such as mouse thrashes, to fix problems quickly and efficiently. New real-time frustration intercepting capabilities enable businesses to identify customers experiencing challenges online in real time and offer targeted support in the moment.

Companies can combine digital customer experience insights with other data sources - including profiles in Qualtrics Experience iD™, sentiment data from surveys, session replays, or operational data like purchase history - in Digital Experience Analytics to create a complete view of their customer experience. Qualtrics Frontline Digital and Frontline Care work together to uncover services calls specifically correlated with lack of information on digital channels and suggest actions to deflect those calls to self-service options, lowering operating costs in the service center.

For Motorola Solutions, a global leader in safety and security technologies, enhancing its global digital experiences is a priority. Using the digital solutions within Qualtrics XM for Customer Experience™ suite, Motorola Solutions is optimizing its web and eCommerce experiences to drive stronger web traffic and conversion rates while improving its customers' overall satisfaction.

Qualtrics Frontline Care™ enables agents to build deeper human connections with AI

New real-time agent productivity solutions powered by Qualtrics AI help frontline agents resolve customer issues with empathy at speed and scale.

Customer Care Assist is a purpose-built app for aggregating insights & workflows across the customer care experience. Managers can generate personalized coaching plans based on each individual agent's strengths and weaknesses, reducing time spent reviewing dashboards and listening to calls. Many contact center quality assurance (QA) practices today are costly, manual, slow, and biased, typically relying on a QA manager reviewing only three to five calls per week, per agent. Qualtrics AI automatically evaluates every call to identify attributes such as problem resolution, friendliness and compliance, to surface where teams may need additional coaching, improving customer service while saving time and money.

