Qualtrics and IBM Japan Expand Strategic Partnership

TOKYO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) Platform and creator of the XM category, today announced a new strategic partnership between Qualtrics Japan and IBM Japan, Ltd. (IBM Japan) to help organizations rapidly access and realise the full value of the Qualtrics Experience Management Platform™.

Through the partnership, IBM Japan becomes the reseller and implementation partner for Qualtrics in Japan. As Japan's first-ever certified Qualtrics reseller, IBM Japan will provide one-stop support to customers implementing the industry leading XM solutions from Qualtrics to help them accelerate and expand the value of their investment.

"In a world where businesses succeed or fail based on the experiences they provide, Qualtrics is proven to help businesses across the globe design and continually improve the experiences delivered to customers and employees. As we continue to rapidly scale our operations in Japan, Qualtrics' strategic partnership with IBM ensures businesses across the country can benefit today from the industry leading Experience Management Platform," said Satoru Kumashiro, Managing Director of Qualtrics Japan.

"IBM Japan's appointment as reseller for Qualtrics in Japan is testament to the proven abilities of Qualtrics, which is already being successfully used by leading Japanese companies." added Kumashiro.

IBM Japan Becomes Japan's First Certified Qualtrics Reseller

IBM Japan acquired Qualtrics reseller certification in March 2021, the first company in Japan to do so. As a reseller, IBM will help expand the reach of Qualtrics' Experience Management capabilities in the region and accelerate time to value for joint customers.

The partnership will give Japanese companies one-stop support from IBM Japan when implementing Qualtrics Experience Management solutions. The partnership will also help customers achieve even better results by bundling Qualtrics Experience Management software with services and complimentary solutions from IBM Japan.

IBM and Qualtrics: Building on a Foundation of Success

IBM joined the Qualtrics Partner Network (QPN) in November 2019 and established a dedicated Qualtrics team to support XM implementations. In February 2020, all members of the dedicated team were certified as Qualtrics consultants. The team has delivered professional implementation of Qualtrics EmployeeXM to organizations in Japan, including winning orders for large-scale employee experience projects and receiving the highest satisfaction score in IBM Japan after implementation.

In addition to acquiring the Qualtrics reseller certification, IBM Japan will focus on achieving the partnership goals of continuous expansion of the XM market in Japan and expanded support for XM solutions to Japanese customers.

IBM Japan and Qualtrics will conduct XM training within IBM Japan and will also conduct joint account planning with sales representatives from both companies, joint digital assets for customers, and Qualtrics customers will speak at IBM Think (a digital event hosted by IBM Japan).

About IBM Japan

www.ibm.com/jp/ja/

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

About Qualtrics, G.K.

Qualtrics G.K. is a wholly owned Japanese subsidiary of Qualtrics LLC (headquartered in Provo, Utah, USA), which began operations in Japan in 2018.

Location : Marunouchi Kitaguchi Building 9F, 1-6-5 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Satoru Kumashiro

Business: Sales, support, and implementation support for Qualtrics products in Japan

URL : www.qualtrics.com/jp/

