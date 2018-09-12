Qualtrics and Kantar Extend Their Customer Experience Partnership to Include Employee Experience Offering

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in experience management, today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Kantar. Previously focused primarily on customer experience, the partnership will now extend to provide deep employee experience insights, actionable intelligence, and world-class expertise by combining Qualtrics' Employee Experience (EX) solution with the consulting expertise of Kantar TNS' consulting service and expertise.

The Qualtrics XM Platform helps organizations manage the four core experiences of business: customer, employee, product, and brand experience. By extending the partnership, the two companies will help accelerate the ability of organizations to manage the full experience lifecycle. In today's experience economy, that has never been more important.

"There is a massive gap between the experiences employers offer today and the experiences a new generation of employees expect," said John Torrey, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Qualtrics. "Organizations must improve the experiences for employees and customers across the entire lifecycle to gain a deep understanding of the experiences people want."

The partnership aims to close experience gaps for organizations at a time when employee and customer expectations are rapidly reshaping the way businesses approach experience management. Kantar will leverage its best-in-class consulting expertise as it introduces Qualtrics' technology to its employee experience customers, while extending their powerful combination of technology and expertise to the broader customer and employee experience markets.

"We've shown that brands who create disruptive, differentiated and connected customer experiences consistently grow," said Stephen DiMarco, Chief Digital Officer Insights Division at Kantar. "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Qualtrics to provide a holistic offering that links brand promise to customer and employee experience. Our combined offering with help organizations identify, optimize and activate employee insights for lasting engagement and maximum return."

About Kantar

Kantar is the world's leading data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is a single system of record for all experience data, also called X-data™, allowing organizations to manage the four core experiences of business—customer, product, employee and brand experiences—on one platform. Over 8,500 enterprises worldwide, including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 and 99 of the top 100 U.S. business schools, rely on Qualtrics. To learn more, and for a free account, please visit www.qualtrics.com.

