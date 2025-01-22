Qualtrics and SAP Announce New Partnership to Help Organizations Deliver Great Employee Experiences

PROVO, Utah and WALLDORF, Germany, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in experience management (XM), and SAP today announced a new partnership helping organizations bring together the power of SAP SuccessFactors and Qualtrics® XM for Employee Experience™ to improve employee experience, reduce unwanted employee attrition, retain and develop top performers, improve employee engagement, and increase productivity.

Under the new SAP Endorsed Apps agreement, organizations using SAP SuccessFactors will be able to contract Qualtrics XM for Employee Experience to access the latest innovations including People Engage, People Lifecycle, and Employee Technology Experience – equipping them with capabilities to engage teams, improve manager effectiveness, and make informed people decisions. Organizations will also gain access to new Qualtrics AI capabilities, including:

Qualtrics Assist for Employee Experience: Rapidly analyze employee feedback to obtain clear and actionable insights for improving employee experience using AI-powered natural language understanding.

Rapidly analyze employee feedback to obtain clear and actionable insights for improving employee experience using AI-powered natural language understanding. Qualtrics Comment Summaries: Automatically aggregate and summarize employee feedback into clear themes, allowing managers to quickly identify patterns while ensuring employee anonymity.

Automatically aggregate and summarize employee feedback into clear themes, allowing managers to quickly identify patterns while ensuring employee anonymity. Qualtrics Conversational Feedback: Instantly analyze survey responses and prompt for clarification on vague answers, providing richer and more detailed insights into each employee's experience.

"At Qualtrics, we are transforming the way organizations understand and improve employee experiences–enabling them to hire, develop and retain the best talent. AI is at the forefront of our EX Suite, providing leaders with real-time, detailed and action-oriented insights that help them build trust with and create exceptional experiences for their teams," said Brian Stucki, President & Chief Operating Officer. "This partnership with SAP SuccessFactors is an exciting milestone that will undoubtedly bring ongoing value to our shared customers across their EX efforts."

"Great employee experiences are a key competitive advantage in business today, and together, SAP SuccessFactors and Qualtrics are helping organizations deliver the insights, capabilities, and support to help teams do their best work," said Dan Beck, President and Chief Product Officer of SAP SuccessFactors. "We look forward to building upon our relationship with Qualtrics to help customers unlock the value of great employee experiences."

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software platform that empowers organizations to deliver exceptional experiences and build deep relationships with their customers and employees. With insights from Qualtrics, organizations can identify and resolve the greatest friction points in their business, retain and engage top talent, and bring the right products and services to market. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world use Qualtrics' advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE: SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

