Qualtrics Announces 200 Additional Tech Jobs in the Dallas Area

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced a new 40,000 square foot Dallas-area office and the creation of 200 new tech jobs in the region. Qualtrics will triple the number of their employees in the area with jobs including sales leaders, account executives, customer success, recruiting, and development and implementation.

More than 450 organizations in Texas, including over 100 in the greater Dallas area, leverage the Qualtrics Experience Management Platform to listen to their customers and employees, understand their unique wants and needs, and take action to provide great experiences. Dallas-area customers include American Airlines, AT&T, Neiman Marcus, Pier 1 Imports, and Southwest Airlines.

Qualtrics opened their Plano office in 2015 with four sales leaders. Today, they have over 100 of their 3,000 global employees located in Plano and will grow to more than 300 in the coming years. The new office is expected to be completed in spring 2020.

"In today's experience economy, every organization will succeed or fail based on the quality of the experiences it provides. Qualtrics helps organizations manage every meaningful experience," said Ryan Smith, co-founder and CEO, Qualtrics. "With the talent in the Dallas area, we have been able to establish an incredible hub here. As we expand to more than 300 employees in the area, we couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to continue growing with a team focused on helping businesses understand the impact of the experiences they are delivering."

The Plano expansion is the latest in a series of growth announcements for Qualtrics this year. In November, the company announced it will double the size of their Utah co-headquarters, bringing the campus to 355,000 square feet, adding 1,000 new jobs, and launching a 40,000 square foot on-site daycare. In September, they announced the new Qualtrics Tower in Seattle which spans 275,000 square feet, and will house more than 2,000 employees. In October, Qualtrics announced a new office building in Dublin where the company will create 350 additional jobs, doubling the number of employees in that region to more than 700. And in early November, the company announced a new 25,000 square foot office in Chicago that will house 200 employees along the city's riverfront.

More than 11,000 organizations in over 100 countries use Qualtrics to measure and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product, and brand. The company has 25 offices globally with over 3,000 employees and plans to grow to more than 8,000 employees by 2023.

