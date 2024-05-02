Qualtrics Announces 2024 XM Breakthrough Artist Award Winners

Leading brands - including Hilton, adidas, DISH Network, Shake Shack, and more - drive growth, cost savings, productivity, and loyalty with Qualtrics.



SALT LAKE CITY, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QUALTRICS X4 -- Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced the winners of the 2024 XM Breakthrough Artist Awards, recognizing the brands setting themselves apart by driving business value through exceptional customer and employee experiences.

"In today's AI world, the brands that stand out are the ones that deliver incredible experiences to every customer and employee, at every touchpoint," said Brian Stucki, Qualtrics President and COO. "This year's Breakthrough Artists – which include trusted, admired brands like Hilton, adidas, Shake Shack and DISH Network – demonstrate the significant, proven impact of experience management, and the power of investing in human connections at scale."

Experience Management Breakthrough Artist Award Winner - DISH Network

DISH has delivered a 10-point NPS increase in just one year and has reduced customer churn with the help of insights derived from Qualtrics. The company is pioneering the use of Qualtrics AI to collect and analyze video feedback and uncover customer insights from unstructured data to drive business-wide improvements, and cultivate a customer-centric culture by connecting employee insights to business results.

Customer Experience Breakthrough Artist Award Winner - Hilton

With Qualtrics AI-enabled capabilities, Hilton is now collecting and synthesizing feedback across the entire guest journey for its more than 7,600 global properties, including calls, chatbot interactions, email and messaging during and after a guest's stay, in-app, and from digital surveys. Guest insights inform every aspect of the company's commercial strategy, and in 2023, Hilton served hundreds of millions of guests and achieved record financial results.

Employee Experience Breakthrough Artist Award Winner - adidas

adidas is recognized by Forbes as one of the world's best employers and is leading globally by identifying and acting on the intrinsic link between employee experience and business outcomes. The company deepened its commitment to employee experience by embracing Qualtrics AI-powered solutions that empower its managers at all levels to take effective action based on feedback. Empowered with quicker insights, managers have improved leadership capabilities to keep team members feeling satisfied and engaged at work.

Strategy and Research Breakthrough Artist Winner - Shake Shack

Shake Shack uses customer insights to deliver popular products and exceed expectations for in-Shack experiences for guests around the world. With Qualtrics AI-powered analytics and real-time brand tracking capabilities, Shake Shack goes beyond brand-funnel metrics to identify experience drivers and competitive differentiation. Equipped with a deep understanding of its brand experience through Qualtrics, the company maintained key guest satisfaction scores, managed significant operational efficiencies, and increased likelihood to recommend by 30%.

Financial Services Breakthrough Artist Winner - Citi

Leading bank, Citi, centralized its experience management program with Qualtrics to effectively deliver a superior customer experience for its U.S. customer base. The organization has enabled new, full self-service capabilities with Qualtrics, bringing together more than 30 insights programs, integrations with key services, and the ability to understand and respond to unstructured feedback such as complaints.

Healthcare Breakthrough Artist Winner - Stanford Health Care

Stanford Health Care delivered an improved patient experience, driven by a 200% increase in patient reach and 10% increase in patient response rates, by transforming its patient experience program with Qualtrics. The modernized program addresses the overall patient journey, focusing on closing the loop with patients in near real-time and building a culture of action across the healthcare system.

State of Missouri – Government Breakthrough Artist Winner - State of Missouri

The State of Missouri set new standards for the public sector – the first state in the nation to run a statewide customer and employee experience program. Missouri's signature SHARE MO Program, powered by Qualtrics, helps leaders understand its residents, visitors and businesses. Omnichannel listening empowers agency leaders to make data-driven decisions addressing the most critical needs of Missourians and increasing direct engagement between citizens and state employees. The statewide employee experience program captures sentiment at multiple stages of the employee journey to identify the most meaningful ways to improve the experience of the state employees.

Education Breakthrough Artist Winner - National University

National University – a Veteran-founded nonprofit annually serving a diverse, non-traditional population of 50,000 degree seeking and 80,000 workforce and professional development students worldwide – is using student feedback to drive educational success. National University deployed the Qualtrics platform to truly understand the student experience using a combination of structured and unstructured data for a full omni-channel perspective. Their work is uncovering how students feel at each point in the student journey and the highest-impact areas where they can help students push past challenges to achieve their educational goals.

This year's XM Breakthrough Artist Awards were presented at the Qualtrics X4® Summit in Salt Lake City, which brought together thousands of global experience management leaders to hear how the world's leading brands are driving business impact with Qualtrics and experience management. Each winner received a custom Yamaha Revstar guitar, designed by Qualtrics, to signify the boldness and creativity of each recipient.

