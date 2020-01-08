Qualtrics Announces Frontline Feedback, an Industry-Leading Solution that Empowers Companies to Build a Customer-Centric Culture and Boost Employee Engagement

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced the general availability of Frontline Feedback to Qualtrics CustomerXM ™. Frontline Feedback is a new collaboration tool that helps customer experience (CX) leaders collect, prioritize, and act on customer, employee, and product feedback by putting the voice of employees at the heart of their CX program.

One of the most underutilized resources in an organization are frontline employees – the teams who work most closely with customers and understand them best. According to research from the Qualtrics XM Institute, frontline employees within an organization are the most supportive and helpful when it comes to helping their companies build a more customer-centric culture. Call center teams or retail store staff, for example, are often in the best position to capture a broad range of customer experiences and interactions that helps improve an organization's product and brand perception.

"Frontline Feedback is an exciting addition to Qualtrics' ever-growing product," said Tim Aulph, Customer Care Information Systems Analyst, North American Bancard. "We are excited to leverage this capability for our Customer Care team, which would allow the employees closest to the customer to share their insights and enhance our ability to address customer needs and preferences."

With Frontline Feedback, organizations can:

Engage employees, and other stakeholders, by helping them identify customer experience gaps and contribute to a more customer-centric culture.

Empower employees to provide customer, employee, and product experience feedback using the channels they prefer, replacing manual and traditional processes for collecting information.

Prioritize feedback and, using advanced text analytics, surface hidden insights and recommended actions to the appropriate teams and project owners to take action.

Encourage collaboration and nurture ideas with subscribing, commenting, and upvoting features on submitted feedback.

Close feedback loops with employees by taking action on tracked feedback themes and trends.

"Customers have higher expectations of brands than ever before. Frontline Feedback is the best solution to help organizations deliver a new standard of customer experience by proactively finding ways to meet, and exceed, consumer expectations," said Rupali Jain, Director of Product Management for CustomerXM, Qualtrics. "This outside-in approach to optimizing your CX program engages employees to help organizations close customer experience gaps, improve product experiences, and deliver on their brand promise."

Qualtrics CustomerXM allows companies to predict, deliver, measure, and respond specifically to customer needs, in order to improve the customer experience and impact key business outcomes such as customer lifetime value, acquisition, and retention. From digital experiences on mobile and web to brick-and-mortar locations to customer care transactions, Qualtrics helps brands drive immediate bottom-line results and create long-term strategic value for their business. Organizations from more than 100 countries use Qualtrics to close the gap between what customers expect and the experience they receive.

Frontline Feedback is currently available with organizations using Qualtrics CustomerXM. For more information, visit this page .

