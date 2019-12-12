Qualtrics Announces Game Changing Technology that Helps Organizations Develop a Culture of Experience Management--Automated Customer Alerts and Recommended Company Actions, Delivered in Real Time Directly to Employees' Mobile Devices

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced a collection of groundbreaking capabilities that strengthen every area of Experience Management (XM). New innovations enhance Qualtrics CustomerXM™, EmployeeXM™, ProductXM™, and BrandXM™ by placing customer alerts and recommended company actions directly into the hands of employees across the entire organization.

The groundbreaking capabilities automatically analyze and detect experience gaps through social media, interactive voice response (IVR), product reviews or other feedback channels, and then proactively send personalized notifications directly to employees' mobile devices. This enables managers, frontline agents, product specialists, or any other employee across an organization to take immediate action to rescue customers and employees in pain or deliver ahead of expectations. To read more about the new capabilities, visit this page .

With notifications delivered directly to their mobile device, everyone from executives to entry-level employees can take action in real time. For example, CustomerXM empowers frontline teams to immediately respond to customer needs––delivering better support experiences that lead to lasting loyalty. EmployeeXM allows HR leaders to detect trends in employee engagement and make real time adjustments. ProductXM gives product managers the ability to test market fit on new products instantly. BrandXM helps brand practitioners tweak messaging to ensure their brand resonates with target buyers at every touchpoint. Whether they are in the office, out on the showroom floor, or traveling for client meetings, employees can be plugged in to how consumers are experiencing their business and will have the power to take action in real time.

Experience management is the process of listening, analyzing, and acting upon experience data (X-data)—the beliefs, emotions, and sentiments of stakeholders. The new capabilities link all four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product, and brand—together across departments, roles, and teams to create an experience-oriented cultured aimed at taking action and improving experiences.

"Embracing a complete experience management system is becoming more critical. Companies need to go beyond traditional satisfaction and sentiment to enabling their employees with action-based insights," said Julie Larson-Green, Chief Experience Officer, Qualtrics. "Today, customer, employee, product, and brand experiences are interrelated and have high impact on each other. Qualtrics XM continues to add innovative capabilities and new ways for every employee in a business to understand and close gaps in the experiences they are delivering."

"To have real impact on consumer experience we rely on high quality data that we can receive, analyze, and act upon quickly. Qualtrics allows every person on our team to have access to these insights at every stage of our workflow. This expedites our ability to make data-driven decisions and deliver better experiences," said Nicolas Boesch, customer intelligence manager, BMW.

To learn more about new capabilities added to Qualtrics XM, please visit www.qualtrics.com/blog/xm-product-updates/ .

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 11,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Contact:

MJ Henshaw

mjh@qualtrics.com

SOURCE Qualtrics

Related Links

http://www.qualtrics.com

