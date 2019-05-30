Qualtrics Announces New XM Integration with Adobe Experience Platform Launch

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in experience management, today announced a new XM Integration with Adobe Experience Platform Launch to help organizations deliver breakthrough customer experiences (CX) at scale, and faster than ever. With the Qualtrics extension for Experience Platform Launch, customers can quickly create and deploy feedback intercepts across all their digital properties to gather customer feedback and close experience gaps faster.

The Experience Platform Launch extension further builds on Qualtrics and Adobe's existing relationship, which includes an Adobe Analytics XM Integration built on the Qualtrics Developer Platform (QDP). The Qualtrics Adobe Analytics integration is used by hundreds of customers to help them more easily integrate experience (X-data) and operational data (O-data) to gather critical data at every point of the customer journey.

"To compete in today's experience economy, organizations must have the ability to understand the relationship between operational data and experience data," said Webb Stevens, VP of CustomerXM, Qualtrics. "By expanding our Adobe integration capabilities to include both Adobe Experience Platform Launch and Analytics on the QDP, we're making it easier than ever for organizations to understand that relationship and turn insights into action."

The Qualtrics extension for Experience Platform Launch simplifies the process of managing website feedback tags so customers can track customer feedback and behavior more efficiently, empowering organizations to deploy campaigns faster and gain greater insight from website data. Qualtrics, which has pioneered Experience Management (XM), is dedicated to building an ecosystem with world-class partners to help organizations manage the four core experiences of business - customer, employee, brand and product.

"Qualtrics makes it easy for organizations to not only gather customer feedback, but to predict the actions that their customers will take," said Cody Crnkovich, Head of Platform Partners and Strategy, Adobe. "By introducing the Qualtrics extension for Experience Platform Launch, we're making it even easier for customers to measure and improve customer experiences."

The QDP provides customers with access to best-in-class XM technology via XM Solutions and XM Integrations . Built on a robust API layer to help organizations turn feedback into insights and take action faster, QDP continues to expand to connect all aspects of the experience management ecosystem.

To request a demo or to learn more about the Qualtrics Adobe Experience Platform Launch Integration, please visit: www.qualtrics.com/marketplace/adobe-launch-integration/ or to learn more about the Qualtrics Adobe Analytics Integration, please visit: https://www.qualtrics.com/support/integrations/adobe-analytics-integration/ .

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is the technology platform that organizations use to collect, manage, and act on experience data, also called X-data™. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action, used by teams, departments, and entire organizations to manage the four core experiences of business—customer, product, employee and brand—on one platform. Over 10,000 enterprises worldwide, including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 and 99 of the top 100 U.S. business schools, rely on Qualtrics to consistently build products that people love, create more loyal customers, develop a phenomenal employee culture, and build iconic brands. To learn more, and for a free account, please visit www.qualtrics.com .

